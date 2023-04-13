Uganda to host Cecafa Women Champions' League qualifiers

Kampala Queens will enjoy home advantage in the Cecafa region's qualifiers for the 2023 Caf Women's Champions League.

No dates and venues have been announced yet but both Cecafa, through an online press release on Monday, and Fufa president Moses Magogo in a press meeting on Tuesday confirmed the development ahead of the event that attracts the top clubs from all national leagues in the region.

"We have hosted Cecafa competitions successfully in the past and we believe this one will not be a problem," Magogo, who doubles as owner of Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions-elect KQ said.

Magogo added that he is not putting his team under pressure to qualify but instead using this chance to continue "communicating about women's football to the population and position the brand of the game."

"Time to win and qualify will come," Magogo added when he was reminded that the only two countries to host these regional qualifiers; Kenya and Tanzania have had their home teams Vihiga Queens (2021) and Simba Queens (2022) qualify for the continental showpiece respectively.

Ugandan teams have not yet hit the qualifying mark but achieving this fete is the only way KQ can better the 2021 performance of Lady Doves, who reached the qualifiers' semifinals in Nairobi, and the 2022 exploits of She Corporate, who reached the finals in Dar-es-Salaam last year.

Also with a star-studded side full of national team players, KQ will easily have the home crowds rally behind them but the fans will also be very demanding.