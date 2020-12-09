Uganda U-17 Cubs raring to go despite flawed preparations

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

The national Under-17 team Cubs landed in Rwanda yesterday morning to defend their Cecafa crown ahead of the tournament that starts on Saturday.

And while preparations have not been ideal, head coach Hamza Lutalo is well aware anything short of retaining the title and a return to the Afcon U-17 tournament will be considered a success.

“The Covid situation made the preparations a bit difficult because we could not easily get teams to play against in build up games after we underwent Covid tests,” Lutalo said of his preparations ahead of the tournament.

The Cubs team which has been in camp for more than a month played three notable build-up games losing twice to KCCA 5-1 and 4-1 while they were also beaten 5-2 by their senior counterparts the Hippos.

“There are also players we had counted but who tested positive for Covid or were eliminated by the MRI scan.

“The target however remains to try and retain our title and we shall give our best to achieve that,” Lutalo added.

Lutalo’s 20-man squad will be captained by KCCA Junior Team’s Ibrahim Juma and includes five members from the national Under-15 team that also won the Cecafa title last year. They include De Mulema Vincent (Kyetume JT), Peter Gava (Express JT), Kaliisa Shugai (Express JT), Travis Mutyaba (Vipers JT) and Shafiq Magogo – forward (KCCA SA), who is also a son to Fufa president Moses Magogo.

Uganda is in Group A alongside Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan at the seven-team tournament with hosts Rwanda, Djibouti and Tanzania set to exchange pleasantries in Group B.

