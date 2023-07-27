Uganda U-18s want to increase scoring rate

Uganda kept yet another clean sheet at the Cecafa U-18 Women Championship that is running at Azam Complex in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on Thursday.

But the concern for coach Ayub Khalifah is that they struggled to score in a match, where they eventually beat Zanzibar 3-0.

"At some point I was worried," Khalifah said after his dominant side struggled to get goals until the 63rd minute through Brenda Munyana's scrappy effort.

It looked like the floodgates would open when Agnes Nabukenya made it 2-0 two minutes later but Zanzibar reorganized themselves until captain Phionah Nabulime increased the score in the 83rd minute.

"I hoped we would score more goals but we got only three. Hopefully, we will get more in coming games, now that our defence seems to be playing well.

"Also today, our intensity was a bit low but it was not because we underrated Zanzibar. These girls are yet to get used to playing in such tournaments where we play every other day," Khalifah added.