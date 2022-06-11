Uganda win Cecafa women's championship for first time

Sandra Nabweteme scored the opener in the second minute and another in stoppage time as Uganda beat Burundi 3-1 to win their first ever Cecafa Women Championship that climaxed earlier today at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The final was the first for both teams, which had come to the tournament to further justify that they deserve to represent the region at the July 2-23 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Uganda, rallied by a mammoth crowd that braved the afternoon heat, kept strong after their second minute opener but fluffed chances for majority of the first half.

Eventually, their efforts were rewarded when Nabweteme turned provider, finding Fazila Ikwaput in the 43rd minute.

The latter left the entire Burundi defence on the floor to cushion the lead before half-time.

The goal, her 6th of the tournament, meant that she has scored in each of the five game Crested Cranes played in this tournament - a feat that earned her the most valuable player (MVP) accolade after she had been beaten to the top scorer's boot by Tanzania's Opa Clement Tukumbuke.

Tougher second half

Three minutes into the second half, Charlotte Irankunda halved the deficit for Burundi when she found Daisy Nakaziro's top corner.

Only Burundi have managed to beat the Ugandan custodian - once in each of their two meetings - and she deservedly took home the best goalkeeper's glove.

Irankunda's goal gave Burundi a bit of momentum and took the sting out of Uganda, which struggled to come to terms with the long ball football.

Ironically, for the third goal, Nabweteme got on the end of a long ball from defender Aisha Nantongo ahead of the Burundi defence to put the ball in the far top corner.

"Finals can drift either way so the second half performance was expected but we survived it," Uganda coach George Lutalo, said.

"It did not help that we had played Burundi before in the groups. But we showed character."

The win earned the Ugandan players Shs20m in cash from the chief guest Rt. Hon Speaker Anitah Among.

"We cannot fail to have money for women sports when I'm the Speaker," Among also said in a meeting with the players as she promised money for women's football will also "be ring fenced" when the budget is read next week.

CECAFA WOMEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Final: Uganda 3-1 Burundi

3rd place playoffs: Ethiopia 1-0 Tanzania