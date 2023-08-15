Ugandan contingent inspires Vihiga, KQ battle Buja

Kenyan champions Vihiga Queens could have given Uganda Crested Cranes goalkeeper Ruth Aturo’s career a much needed lifeline.

The 28 year old national team captain spent the better part of the 2021/22 season at Finnish club KTP Naiset but moved to Saudi Arabia women’s Pro League outfit Al-Shabab last November.

That league, however, ended in February and she did not stand between the sticks in a competitive match from then until the Crested Cranes went in camp to prepare for the Olympics qualifiers against Rwanda last month.

She was in goal for the friendly with Tanzania which Uganda won 3-1 and the first leg against Rwanda which ended in a 3-3 draw. Aturo was then dropped for the second leg with Kampala Queens (KQ) goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro given the nod as Uganda progressed with a 1-0 win.

On Sunday, Aturo was in goal for Vihiga as they came from 1-0 down to beat Zanzibar counterparts New Generations 3-1 in their opening Group B match of the ongoing Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa qualifiers at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Aturo, still rusty, was culpable for New Generations’ goal scored by Amina Hemed in the 20th minute but grew into the game.

Ugandan veteran Winnie Babirye’s incredible strike from distance ensured Vihiga equalize before the break while Ruth Khasokha made it 2-1 for the Kenyan side in the second half

Another Ugandan player Anita Namata then won a penalty in the 81st minute that was converted by Martha Emedot to put the game beyond their opponents and ensure they finished Day One of Group B on top as Tanzania side JKT Queens had only beaten AS Kigali from Rwanda 2-1.

Diane Nyirandagijimana opened the scoring for Kigali in the third minute but Abdallah Stumai scored in additional time of the first half to ensure the two sides go into the break level.

Daniel Donisa then won the game for the Tanzanian champions in the 76th minute.

Meanwhile, action returns to Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru where KQ battle Burundi side Buja Queens.

Buja lost their opening match 2-1 to Central Bank Ethiopia, who also take on Djibouti’s FAD. Buja’s coach Haruna Feruzi put the loss down to fatigue and the unavailability of their Kenyan forward Vivian Corazone Aquino, who alongside four others arrived in Uganda on Sunday.

Aquino helped Simba Queens qualify for the Champions League last year.

Caf Women's Champions League qualifiers

Results

Vihiga Queens (Kenya) 3-1 New Generations (Zanzibar)

JKT Queens (Tanzania) 2-1 AS Kigali (Rwanda)

Tuesday Fixtures – FTC, Njeru

Kampala Queens vs. Buja Queens, 1pm

CBE vs. FAD Djibouti, 4pm









Table

P W D L F A PTS

Vihiga Queens 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

JKT Queens 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

AS Kigali 1 0 0 0 1 2 0

New Generations 1 0 0 1 1 3 0



