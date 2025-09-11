Ugandan fans can secure early Fifa World Cup tickets

Ugandan football fans can now take the first step toward witnessing the 2026 Fifa World Cup™ in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.On Wednesday, Fifa officially opened applications for the Visa Presale Draw, giving qualifying Visa cardholders a chance to secure tickets from September 10-19 via FIFA.com/tickets.Group-stage tickets start at just $60 (Shs210,000), while seats for the final will go up to $6,730 (Shs23.6m). Successful applicants will be notified from September 29, with allocated time slots to purchase their tickets starting October 1.Additional ticket phases will run from October 2025 to July 2026, including a secure resale platform for eligible fans.While fans plan their World Cup experience, the Uganda Cranes are equally keeping them interested. Coach Paul Put and captain Khalid Aucho’s troops have kept the hopes alive for the next round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.After emphatic wins over Mozambique (4-0) and Somalia (2-0), the Cranes have moved to 15 points with a goal difference of +5 and are fighting to finish as one of the best runners-up from across Africa, even as Group G remains dominated by continental powerhouse Algeria with 19 points. Focus will be key.Fans eager to cheer the Cranes on have reason to be optimistic. Uganda remains in contention for the next phase of the qualifiers, and the combination of homegrown pride and World Cup dreams keeps the nation on edge.Whether following the team on the pitch or chasing tickets for the global stage, Ugandans have a front-row seat to history in the making.