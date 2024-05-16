Ugandan football pays tribute to selfless servant Kajoba

Sometimes it seemed impossible to anger fallen coach Fred Kisitu Kajoba. He literally exchanged pleasantries with almost all football stakeholders that crossed his path.

One of Ugandan football's most revered figures, Kajoba, succumbed to diabetes aged 55 in the remote Tanzanian city of Mbeya - about 684km from Dar es Salaam.

You guessed right, as a brave soldier of the beautiful game, the former Simba, Vipers and Bright Stars gaffer was on the frontline when he was rushed to a medical facility for a quick medical test before he died on Monday.

According to coach Matia Lule, who lured the late Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach to work with him at Tanzanian side Ihefu FC, Kajoba was brave and optimistic until he lost the battle.

"We planned the game (against Tanzania Prisons that Ihefu beat 1-0 on Monday to stay eighth in the table) together on Saturday and he complained of some heartache. Together with the team doctor, we escorted him to a private clinic for checkup and he was fine until Sunday morning when the pain returned as he attended church," Lule said.

The two lived like Siamese twins and you could infer from Lule's melting voice that he won't remain the same in Kajoba's absence.

"It hurt me that I had to leave him in hospital to attend the match and when I rushed back immediately, he died as I entered the hospital ward, Kajoba remained prayerful, loving and serving the game until he breathed his last," Lule added.

Fred Kajoba (2nd R) during a regional Uganda Cranes tour in Bukedea. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Media darling

Kajoba had no equals when it came to dealing with journalists - young and old - and in a jocular way, he sieved essential information from team secrets.

Even when he missed your call, he would calmly call back, apologise, attend your interview before reminding your Mother Mary's mercy.

As a devout Catholic, Kajoba shared with me Catholic scriptures and hymns almost every Sunday and would remind you to visit Kiwamirembe and Bukalango shrines to get 'blessings'.

Not many Ugandan coaches take criticism in a positive way but Kajoba did. When things were going south at Vipers, Kajoba reluctantly told the media that he would rather cling on to his Cranes goalkeeping job than 'suffering from pressure' at Kitende.

His dream of producing a goalkeeper to step into legendary Denis Onyango's shoes never materialised but Kajoba still held voluntary goalkeeping clinics whenever he was free and promised to start up an academy - a noble dream that was cut short.

Having worked with the Cranes for 16 years, Kajoba believed he still had something to offer to the national team and was not appreciated enough.

Under his tutelage Kajoba handed out debuts to the likes of Benjamin Ochan and Charles Lukwago who many people had not given a chance

Kajoba, just like coaching friend Sam Ssimbwa, prided in having reaped from football and always welcomed sports journalists to his farm to have a casual retreat, sparing time to thank the contributions of Lawrence Mulindwa (Vipers owner) and Moses Magogo (Fufa president) to the man that he became.

Kajoba's outspokenness often rubbed his bosses the wrong way and he is famously remembered for scolding a journalist who failed to accurately report that he had gone without pay for the entire season at Bright Stars.

He also had a fallout with then Cranes coach Jonathan Mckinstry after leaving camp to attend prayers during the Covid restrictions arguing that he needed no permission to attend a church service.

Kajoba was hard to ignore, they later reconciled with the Irishman. Mulindwa too applauded Kajoba even after a bitter split. "You played your part and left a mark," said Mulindwa who hired Kajoba as late Fred Lukwago's replacement in 2009.

Onyango, his most shining student, was out of words, " I will always treasure you, rest in peace."

Similarly, Cranes deputy coach Sam Ssimbwa remembers Kajoba as a kid, 'brother' and later Cranes teammate and long-term coaching colleague who wanted to see everyone around him happy.

"I have been in the football industry with Kajoba for 40 years. We played together at Coffee and Fumbe clan and he coached me. He has financially bailed me out recently multiple times and I have lost a philanthropist," former Cranes and Coffee forward Mathias Kaweesa revealed.

Lasting legacy

Your legacy is not about celebrating your life or achievements, but maximizing the influence you can have in the lives of others so that you know your work for God is not in vain (1 Corinthians 15:58).

"I'm glad I had a chance to host you at our Newyork Redbulls home and you had the warmest welcome," revealed former Uganda Cranes captain Ibrahim Sekagya and New York Red Bulls assistant coach.

Simba SC coach Fred Kajoba give instructions to his player in 2010. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

The moment of silence held in his honour during this week's SC Villa vs. URA game at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Fans across the divide paid respect to a coach who barely had a grudge on any team and one who offered free advice to any player that came his way.

Kajoba at a glance

Name: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Age: 55

Playing career

Joined Coffee from Pepsi in 1988

Captained Coffee side from 1990 to 1995

Played for Simba from 1996 to 2000

Played for Uganda Cranes from 1991 to 1999

Coaching career

Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach for over 15 years

Won the 2011 Uganda Cup with Simba as head coach

Led Vipers SC to the 2020 Uganda Premier League title