Ugandan Kyakonye stops Bosnian opponent in Round One

As he had planned, Willy Kyakonye, a Ugandan professional heavyweight boxer based in the Netherlands, marked his return to the ring with a ferocious knockout of Bosnian Haris Gredelj Friday night.

Kyakonye had not fought since his KO against Croatian Mario Jagatic in October 2018 but shook off the ring rust and harsh weather effects to take his professional record to three KOs in three fights.

Kyakonye landed the fighting opportunity about three weeks back and despite not being in his best shape, the 6′ 6″ fighter was determined to seize the moment.

He stopped Gredelj within the first three minutes of the four-round undercard bout inside the Hal 4 aan de Maas, Rotterdam, his city of residence.

Since turning pro in March 2017, Kyakonye, 26, had fought only twice, winning both by knockout in round one and the 2015 African Boxing Championship bronze medalist was keen for a third victory to push his career.

In the end, Kyakonye inflicted a third defeat on Gredelj, 34, who had won three of his five pro fights and was ranked 658th among 1,123 heavyweights in the world.

Now Kyakonye rises to 389 as Gredelj plunges to 670th.

BRIEFLY ABOUT KYAKONYE

Age: 26

Height: 6′ 6″/ 198cm

Residence: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Nationality: Ugandan

Record: 3 [KO2]-0-0