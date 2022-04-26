UK-based Ikpeazu asked for more time on Cranes

Cardiff City towering striker Uche Ikpeazu has requested Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic for some more time on decision to represent the country.

Micho recently revealed his frustrations at the 27-year-old’s reluctance to make a decision on playing for his mother’s country of birth.

“I’m telling you I have tried my best to convince him, including speaking to his mother when she has come here to help us talk to the boy but all has failed,” Micho told this publication last week.

Ikpeazu, born to a Ugandan mother and Nigerian father in London, had in 2020 accepted a Cranes call-up from then head coach Johnny McKinstry. But following persistent injuries and Covid limitations, the player’s debut did not happen.

And after McKinstry was sacked, the loanee from another British Championship side Middlesbrough, had a rethink over his national team allegiance.

But in the wake of Micho expressing his frustrations, Ikpeazu has told this newspaper that his main focus now is to secure a long-term club future and then a decision on Uganda can be made.

“I spoke to coach Micho and I told him to give me some time,” Ikpeazu told this newspaper.

“I’m focusing on club football for now. I haven’t made a decision yet on my international football.”

Asked how it was going with him at Cardiff, he replied: “So far I’ve done well... I’ve scored a few goals.”

He has scored three goals in 13 appearances for Cardiff since his loan move from Middlesbrough in January this year.

Not all hope is lost

That Ikpeazu, who also goes by the local name Mubiru, has not fully given up on Uganda has given Micho renewed hope that he might still have his man.

“I will approach him again,” Micho told Daily Monitor, “I will never give up on something that could be of our national interest.”

He added: “He is on loan, he can’t consolidate his place as coaches don’t see his top class more often.”

Of the 13 matches Ikpeazu has played for Cardiff, he has started in only one. Overall, he has scored 56 goals and made 32 assists in 290 matches across a dozen leagues and competitions in the UK.

“Uganda is his medicine to get total confidence. Once he serves Uganda well and gets more confidence, more doors to better club open.

“I hope he will find a place and logic in his heart and soul, and understanding in his mind that Uganda is his biggest chance, and equally that he is Uganda’s biggest chance. It’s win-win situation.”