UK sanctions hit Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich takes his seat ahead of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London on August 15, 2016. PHOTOS/ AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The billionaire owner of the English Premier League side was one of seven Russian oligarchs slapped with restrictions, including his former business partner Oleg Deripaska.

Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich was on Thursday hit with a UK assets freeze and travel ban, throwing his plans to sell the European and world club champions into disarray.

