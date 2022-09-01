Unbeaten home run welcomes Tanzania

Uganda will play their 12th Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying home match when they face Tanzania at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

All the Cranes need to seal their sixth straight Chan finals slot, the next edition due in Algeria next year, is do what they have been masters at in the last 11 home games - avoid defeat!

Carrying a healthy 1-0 advantage from Dar es Salaam, thanks to wizardry attacker Travis Mutyaba's late goal on Sunday, the Cranes will enter this one as favourites, the mainstream senior team's recent home struggles notwithstanding.

Since the first edition of this home-based players tournament in 2009, Uganda have won nine of their 11 qualifying home games, drawing the other two.

The Cranes have scored 30 goals along the way, conceding only five. They failed to make it for the inaugural edition in 2009 but since making the bow in 2011, Uganda have qualified for every edition.

However, it was interesting to see Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic play on caution after the win in Dar es Salaam.

"We have won a crucial game on the road and that gives us the advantage,” said the Serb, "but ahead of the second leg at home we have to be very careful against this experienced team of Tanzania.



"I know they will come with a mentality of never say never, anything can happen because they have the quality in them and they know what is at stake."



Perhaps he has a point. Of course a draw of any kind will seal Uganda's qualification, and that might have to be a score draw.

Why? Tanzania have scored against Uganda on all three Chan visits to Kampala, including the only time the Taifa Stars qualified at the expense of the Cranes in 2009.

Also, it is only Tanzania that have stopped Uganda from winning at home, drawing twice and losing 3-1. So Micho's fears are not far-fetched, only that the Cranes have put themselves in such a good place that they will take another 1-1 draw.

Plus, apart from the anxiety that preceded the first leg in Dar es Salaam, thanks in part to the senior team's jittery start to their 2023/24 Afcon qualifiers, there is a sense of anticipation in this Chan side with very promising youngsters as Mutyaba showed in his confident execution off the bench on Sunday.

The team have since returned home and headed straight to their residential camp at Paradise Hotel to continue preparations for Saturday's game.





Chan 2023 qualifiers

First leg result

Tanzania 0-1 Uganda

Saturday, September 3, second leg

Uganda vs Tanzania

St Mary's Stadium, Kitende

Previous Chan qualifying home games

2020 qualifiers, first round

Uganda 4-1 Somalia, Uganda advanced 7-2 on agg (second leg)

Second round

Uganda 3-0 Burundi, Uganda qualified for the finals 6-0 on agg (second leg)

2018 qualifiers, second round

Uganda 5-1 South Sudan, Uganda progressed on the same score agg (second leg)

Third round

Uganda 3-0 Rwanda, Uganda qualified 3-2 on agg

2016 qualifiers, preliminary round

Uganda 1-1 Tanzania, Uganda progressed 4-1 on aggregate (second leg)

First round

Uganda 2-0 Sudan, Uganda qualified 4-0 on agg (second leg)

2014 qualifiers, first round

Uganda 3-1 Tanzania, Uganda qualified 4-1 on agg (second leg)

2011 qualifiers, first round

Uganda 4-0 Burundi, Uganda progressed 5-1 on agg (second leg)

Second round

Uganda 1-0 Kenya, Uganda qualified on away goals rule after the Harambee Stars won in Nairobi 2-1

2009 qualifiers, preliminary round

Uganda 3-0 Eritrea, Uganda progressed 5-2 on agg (second leg)

First round

Uganda 1-1 Tanzania, Taifa Stars qualified 3-1 on agg (second leg)