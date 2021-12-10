Unbeaten KCCA tame Police to stretch league run

Hosts KCCA maintained their six-point lead at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) with a 3-1 come-from-behind win over bottom side Police at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Friday evening.

The Cops took a fourth minute lead when Samson Kigozi brought down Police captain Tony Mawejje in the box.

Juma Balinya converted from the spot after beating opposition goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

However, Police's joy was short-lived with Davis Kasirye scoring KCCA's equalizer on 18 minutes.

The lanky striker nodded home Kigozi's deep cross past goalkeeper Tom Ikara who slipped as he attempted to keep out the effort for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Charles Lwanga then gave KCCA a 2-1 lead on 26 minutes stabbing the ball home after Ikara punched Brian Majwega's effort back into play.

KCCA then toyed with the Cops for the remainder of the game before Rogers Mato made sure of the result five minutes from time after being released by substitute Andrew Kawooya on the break.

The win moves KCCA who remain unbeaten, to 26 points after 10 games and are now followed by Bul FC who recorded a 3-1 victory away to strugglers Tooro United.

Marvin Oshaba gave Tooro the lead from the penalty spot after after eight minutes before goals from

Kazindula Ibrahim and Walter Ochora overtuned the score.

Ibrahim Nsimbe got the third for coaCh Alex Isabirye's charges who are now on 20 points three ahead of Vipers. The latter however have two games in hand.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League results –Friday

KCCA 3-1 Police

Gaddafi 2-1 SC Villa

Tooro United 1-3 Bul