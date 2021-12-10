Unbeaten KCCA tame Police to stretch league run

KCCA FC players celebrate Charles Lwanga's (R) goal at the Philip Omondi Stadium on December 10. PHOTO/HANDOUT

JtRavpz3_400x400

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The win moves KCCA who remain unbeaten, to 26 points after 10 games.

Hosts KCCA maintained their six-point lead at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) with a 3-1 come-from-behind win over bottom side Police at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Friday evening.

