Under-20 Women back selves as preps for South Africa start

Uganda's U-20 women's football team is backing themselves to put behind their Cecafa disappointment and sort out South Africa in next month's third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The team led by coach Ayub Khalifa and captain Fauzia Najjemba enter camp today at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi and will start training tomorrow ahead of the December 3 first-leg encounter with South Africa at St. Mary's Stadium - Kitende.

Uganda had a flying start to the qualifiers beating Kenya 10-3 on aggregate in the second round last month.

But their aura of invisibility was shattered when what seemed to be a great Cecafa tournament at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru ended in a disappointing 3-2 loss to Ethiopia that cost them the trophy on the final day of the tournament on November 8.

"Everything happens for a reason and for us, we picked our lessons from that loss," Khalifa told Daily Monitor.

"What matters now is showing that we can bounce and start another good run of positive results," Khalifa, who had an unbeaten run of 20 games in two years with the U-17 and U-20 national teams, said.

His captain Najjemba is also confident "this good and happy group will bounce back."

Khalifa went to Cecafa with a known first 11 that he hardly changes but national team defender Asia Nakibuuka was in camp for that tournament and showed she will be a good option in central defence and at left-back.

Kataka She winger Zaina Nandede also grew in confidence and influence as space opened up for her in the team owing to the absence of striker Juliet Nalukenge.

There is also promise in Ronah Regina Nantege and Olivia Babirye if their cameo performances in Njeru are anything to go by.

However, midfield continues to be a concern as Khalifa continues to heavily rely on and trust Shamirah Nalugya, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, and Hadijah Nandago as Kevin Nakacwa and Catherine Nagadya struggle for consistency.

The team has about two weeks to consolidate their positives and work on their deficiencies as Khalifa fully expects South Africa to "try and avenge that 2-1 loss we inflicted on them two years ago (in the finals of the Cosafa U-17 Women Championship in Mauritius)."

U-20 Women World Cup

Caf Third Round Qualifiers

December 3: Uganda vs. South Africa, St. Mary's Stadium - Kitende

*Return leg in South Africa expected two weeks after.

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens), Diana Natukunda (Kawempe Muslim), Saida Namwanje (Luweero Giant)

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens), , Grace Aluka, Biira Nadunga (Olila HS), Aisha Nantongo, Asia Nakibuuka, Samalie Nakacwa, Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim), Harima Kanyago (Lady Doves)

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya, Margaret Kunihira, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim), Phiona Nabulime (Devine Soccer Academy), Catherine Nagadya, Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy HS), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS)