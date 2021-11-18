Under-20 Women back selves as preps for South Africa start

Khalifa (L) and his assistant Oliver Mbekeka break down instructions for the midfield duo of Nyinagahirwa and Nalugya (R). Photo | File

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The team led by coach Ayub Khalifa and captain Fauzia Najjemba enter camp today at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi and will start training tomorrow ahead of the December 3 first-leg encounter with South Africa at St. Mary's Stadium - Kitende.

Uganda's U-20 women's football team is backing themselves to put behind their Cecafa disappointment and sort out South Africa in next month's third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

