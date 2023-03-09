Under fire Micho reverts to old guard for Tanzania clash

The Cranes rebuilding process has so far not gone according to plan, based at least on the opening two games of 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

Uganda sit bottom of Group F with one point after a 2-0 loss to Algeria was followed by a lacklustre 1-all draw at home with Niger.

Now ahead of the crunch double-header against Tanzania later this month, Cranes head coach Micho Sredojevic appears to have reverted to the some of the old guard have been part of the Cranes success over the last decade.

Goalkeeper Salim Jamal and defender Joseph Ochaya were among the 30-man squad announced on Thursday.

Both have been out of the Cranes set up for the last two years but have been in good form for their respective clubs.

Jamal has been the more impressive racking up 11 clean sheets in 22 league games since moving to newly promoted South African topflight league side Richards Bay who lie sixth.

Ochaya has been in good form for Arab Contractors (Al Mokawloon) in the Egyptian league scoring five goals and contributing three assists in the league this season.

With Isaac Muleme not summoned, Ochaya is likely to occupy at least one of the two available slots on the left either in defence or attack with Aziz Kayondo the other natural option.

The squad also includes four players from the national Under-20 team Hippos that fell short of qualification to the World Cup last month. These include playmaker Travis Mutyaba, Rogers Torach, Isma Mugulusi and Rogers Mugisha.

The four though are more likely to get more playing time for a regional tour game against Kitara in Bundibugyo.