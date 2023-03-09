Under fire Micho reverts to old guard for Tanzania clash
What you need to know:
Goalkeeper Salim Jamal and defender Joseph Ochaya were among the 30-man squad announced on Thursday.
The Cranes rebuilding process has so far not gone according to plan, based at least on the opening two games of 2023 Afcon qualifiers.
Uganda sit bottom of Group F with one point after a 2-0 loss to Algeria was followed by a lacklustre 1-all draw at home with Niger.
Now ahead of the crunch double-header against Tanzania later this month, Cranes head coach Micho Sredojevic appears to have reverted to the some of the old guard have been part of the Cranes success over the last decade.
Both have been out of the Cranes set up for the last two years but have been in good form for their respective clubs.
Jamal has been the more impressive racking up 11 clean sheets in 22 league games since moving to newly promoted South African topflight league side Richards Bay who lie sixth.
Ochaya has been in good form for Arab Contractors (Al Mokawloon) in the Egyptian league scoring five goals and contributing three assists in the league this season.
With Isaac Muleme not summoned, Ochaya is likely to occupy at least one of the two available slots on the left either in defence or attack with Aziz Kayondo the other natural option.
The squad also includes four players from the national Under-20 team Hippos that fell short of qualification to the World Cup last month. These include playmaker Travis Mutyaba, Rogers Torach, Isma Mugulusi and Rogers Mugisha.
The four though are more likely to get more playing time for a regional tour game against Kitara in Bundibugyo.
The team is expected to enter a residential camp on March 15 before traveling to Bundibugyo.
Some of the selected players from the regional tour game will travel to Egypt two days later from where they will be joined in Cairo by the foreign based players.
Uganda is hosting a qualification game in Egypt as a result of the country's failure to have a stadium that fits Fifa standards with Mandela National Stadium under renovation. The Cranes will then fly out to tanzania for the return fixture on March 28.
The Uganda Cranes Provisional Squad
Goalkeepers: Jamal Salim Magoola (Richards Bay), Alionzi Nafian (URA), Charles Lukwago (St George), Joel Mutakubwa (Gaddafi)
Defenders: Gavin Kizito (Al Ittihad), James Begisa (URA), Aziz Kayondo (CD Leganes), Derrick Ndahiro (URA), Livingston Mulondo (Vipers), Geoffrey Wasswa (KCCA), Timothy Awany (Iron Ashdod), Halid Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Rogers Torach (Vipers)
Midfielders: Siraje Sentamu (Vipers), Aucho Khalid (Yanga), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin), Steven Sserwadda (New York Red Bull II), Isma Mugulusi (Makedonikas), Allan Okello (KCCA), Farouk Miya (Caykur Rizespor)
Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi (Erbil), Rogers Mato (KCCA), Joseph Ochaya (Al Makawdoon), Travis Mutyaba (Villa), Steven Mukwala (Asante Kotoko), Fahad Bayo (MFK Vyskov), Richard Basangwa (Wadi Degla), Sadat Anaku (Dundee United), Rogers Mugisha (UPDF)