Underdogs Kyadondo tame toothless Gomba Lions

Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II was the chief guest at the opening ceremony but the media and the public were restricted from getting close for even a glimpse. Photo | George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • During the highly anticipated opening game, Gomba Lions, who dominated opponents last season, fell under the might of hard pressing Kyadondo Isaac Ssenyunja quickfire double in the opening three minutes.

The opening day of the 2021 season of the Masaza Cup at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru was unusual in many ways. The defending champions, Gomba Lions, put up a performance of underweight poorly fed soldiers while the usual majestic ceremonials lacked the spectacle of past.

