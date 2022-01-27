Underdogs shock Arua Hill, Proline

Arua Hill became the first Uganda Premier League team to be dumped out of the StanbicUganda Cup after failing to claw Koboko district side Tipsha.

Gaddafi Wahab put the Arua side ahead from the penalty spot after 24 minutes following a foul on Jacob Kamwesiga.

Kamwesiga, who was industrious throughout the opening in minutes doubled the score immediately after the second half restart to give the Kongolo hopes.

However, two quick fire goals after the 70th minute breathed life into the West Nile regional league side to get two goals that forced the game into shootouts.

Arua Hill went on to lose 6-7 after Muhamad Rashid and goalkeeper Richard Anyama missed their shots.

"We ended the first half well but there's some complacency that entered in the second half. We tried to wake the boys but as you know this knockout tournaments are a bit tricky," Arua Hill assistant coach Ahmed Borini said after the loss.

In the other results, Proline were ejected by Kampala regional team Impala Hill through shootouts as Tooro United escaped with a narrow 7-8 win in a similar fashion after a barren draw.

STANBIC UGANDA CUP

Results

Tipsa 2-2 (6-5) Arua Hill

Impala Hill 1-1 (5-3) Proline