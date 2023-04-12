Underfire Bul in the frying pan

Bul’s 2-1 loss to Express at home left a section of the fans baying for coach Simeone Masaba and his backroom staff.

The result stretched Bul’s winless run in the Startimes Uganda Premier League to seven matches, pulling them from a title contender to 13 points behind the leaders Villa.

That inconsistency has been the story of Bul in their over decade-long stay in the topflight bar for last season when they broke the barrier to win their first major silverware.

The only silver lining in their dark cloud this season and for coach Masaba is that they’re among the eight teams remaining in the Stanbic Uganda Cup with a realistic chance to defend their title.

They travel to Kavumba on Wednesday to play Fufa Big League side Police in the first of the four quarter-final matches lined up.

Masaba will welcome the Cup distraction as he looks to boost their hopes of silverware.

“We need to fight tooth and nail to advance,” Masaba emphasized. “We don’t have an option here because we need to defend the title though we know it won’t be easy. The results haven’t been coming, but at least there’s some progress”.

Second-string side

In Police, Bul face an opponent whose top priority is to gain promotion to the top fight. Coach Angelo Lonyesi showed this by fielding an almost second-string side in their previous cup games and is unlikely to change that.

“We registered 32 players who are all fit for selection at any moment. We did this in our previous games and they won us the matches; that’s why we are at this stage,” Lonyesi defended his decision to tweak the squads.

“We have crucial games in the league as well that require us to rest some players, but that doesn’t mean we don’t give the cup priority. We shall go offensive on them as we look for early goals,” he added.

Both teams are assured of at least shs6m, while the victors will double the prize. According to the Fufa regulations, the is extra time in case of a draw starts from this stage onwards.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Quarterfinal - Wednesday