Underperforming Egypt, Senegal look to Salah and Mane for goals

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane reacts during the Group B Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Senegal and Guinea at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on January 14, 2022. PHOTO/
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Here is a look ahead to the round of 16 with Gabon, Nigeria, Gambia, Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Mali the possible winners.

Underperforming Egypt and Senegal hope Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane can recapture their Premier League form when the Africa Cup of Nations enters the last-16 stage in Cameroon.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.