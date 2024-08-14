Unheralded Otim shoulders Jogoos goal hopes

With only two striking options at their disposal, SC Villa are putting all their eggs in one basket with the young and relatively unknown forward, Andrew Otim, who has already shown glimpses of his potential.

Fresh off scoring a brace when given the rare opportunity to prove his worth, the pressure now mounts on this promising prodigy to deliver on the grand continental stage.

The other striking option, Charles Lwanga, is only just returning from an injury layoff, while new signing Francis Onekalit wasn’t registered in time to play against CBE (Ethiopia) on Saturday in the CAF Champions League. This leaves Otim as the club’s best hope to lead the line in the crucial fixture.

Rough diamond

Standing tall with an imposing frame and impressive pace, Otim possesses the physical attributes that could make him a force to be reckoned with at the highest level.

However, his limited experience and exposure on such a grand stage mean that he remains an unpolished gem.

The dicey duel against CBE will likely serve as a crucial learning curve for him, a test of his mettle as he navigates the pressures and challenges that come with competing against one of the continent's best.

Fortunately for Otim, Villa’s coach, Morley Byekwaso—who also helms the National Under-23 team—is known for giving rookies a chance to prove their worth.

Byekwaso may take the big gamble on Saturday at Namboole, entrusting Otim with the club’s attacking responsibilities.

Shades of potential

In his last outing against Nec in the Fufa Super Eight placement game on Saturday at Lugogo, Otim made a bold statement about his style of play with two well-taken goals that showcased both his physicality and finesse.

The first goal saw him shrug off a confronting defender with sheer strength, then coolly sell a dummy to another before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot into the net.

His second goal was a display of technical skill, as he perfectly thundered home a pinpoint cross from the right-back with his first touch, leaving Nec veteran goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan in bewilderment.

His former high school coach, Simon Peter Mugerwa, who nurtured his talent from the early days, has unwavering faith in his ability to make a significant impact at this level.

Recalling Otim’s heyday, Mugerwa remarked, “He is blessed with speed, aerial presence, and finishing precision, and that is why I recruited him for Buddo SS in 2019 from Mbarara High. He still has much to learn, but his physical presence makes him a menace for defenders.”

A journey of resilience

Driven by an unyielding desire to succeed at all levels, Otim’s journey to the top has been anything but easy.

Coming from an impoverished background in Apac district, he is now the sole breadwinner for his family and role model— responsibilities that fuels his determination on the pitch.

His resilience is even more remarkable considering he overcame a debilitating infectious disease that once left painful wounds on his feet.

That harrowing experience has only strengthened his resolve, as he is now more determined than ever to conquer fear and rise to the occasion, proving that nothing can stand in the way of his dreams.

“The big stage can motivate him,” Mugerwa added, “because he came from a very poor family and is now the breadwinner. He got a career-threatening foot infection while at Buddo before he completed his Senior Six exams last year, but has now fully healed to write a new story.”

Seizing the moment

The club’s current striking challenge has been glaring, with their primary forward, Lwanga, struggling with profligacy in front of goal, managing to find the net just five times last season.

To make matters worse, the striker has been plagued by recurring injuries, leaving his form and fitness in question. This has thrust Otim into the spotlight as the only viable striking option for the club.

Despite his limited experience, Otim’s recent cameo roles and hunger to succeed offer a glimmer of hope in what has been a challenging period for the Jogoos' attack.

With the right support from creative minds like Patrick Kakande, Najib Yiga, and Ronald Ssekiganda, Otim might just be the net-banger the club has been searching for.

In fact, he showed shades of potential last season mainly operating as a substitute, when he combined with Kakande to accrue the leveller against Kitara in Masindi for the eventual league winners.

As SC Villa prepares for the continental clash, all eyes will be on the rookie striker, hoping he can rise to the occasion and lead the club to glory.

Caf Champions League

First Preliminary Round

Saturday at Namboole

SC Villa vs. CBE (Ethiopia), 4pm

Entrance fee: Shs50,000 (ordinary), Ssh100,000 (VIP)

Ticket selling points: Alla City Oil & City Tyres Branches