Unlocking Senegal defence key for Uganda

The scenes at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole are expected to be electric. The Cranes, fresh from a historic group stage performance, are on the cusp of an even bigger dream hoping to outsmart the Lions of Teranga.

During their first ever quarter final appearance in the African Nations Championship (Chan), the Cranes face their most formidable challenge yet: a clash against reigning titleholders, Senegal on Saturday.

The Cranes come into this match with the fierce belief that they can pick the lock of the tournament's most disciplined defence. This is a story of a key—a key that the Cranes must find to unlock a Senegalese side that has conceded just once in the entire tournament.

Turnaround

The Cranes' journey has been a rollercoaster, from the disappointment of an opening 3-0 loss to Algeria to a dramatic 3-3 draw with South Africa that sealed their top spot in Group C.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso has instilled a belief in his squad and he has made it clear that a win is the only option.

"We want a win regardless," he said.

While the Cranes have demonstrated a potent attack, their primary challenge lies in breaching a Senegalese defense that has conceded just one goal in three group stage matches.

Coach Abdoulaye Diallo's tactical approach is built on a well-organised backline and pragmatic play.

The Senegalese defence prioritises defensive rigor. Key to this system are players like goalkeeper and captain Marc Diouf, who provides a commanding presence in goal.

The solid partnership of defenders Seyni Mbaye Ndiaye and Ibou Seye, along with the versatility of Papa Abdoulie Seck, has formed a great wall of 'Berlin'.

While Senegal's defensive record is a clear strength, their focus on defensive solidity can sometimes lead to a lack of creativity in the final third, and they haven't been a prolific attacking side in this tournament, scoring just two goals.





Tactical masterclass

Uganda's attack has proven to be very fluid. The Cranes maximise the involvement of their fullbacks Herbert Achayi and Gavin Kizito, who push high up the pitch to provide width and create overloads.

The forward line, featuring the likes of Okello, Jude Ssemugabi and Reagan Mpande, is designed for positional fluidity, making it difficult for defenses to mark them. They also effectively use long balls and pounce on second balls effectively.

Byekwaso has given his playmakers more freedom moving Allan Okello from a deeper midfield role, where he was ineffective, to a more advanced position.

"We played Allan in a different position than what he played in the first game against Algeria because we know he is more productive in that role," Byekwaso explained. He added, "Allan is our play-maker and has kept improving match after match."

Having loat 2-1 during a friendly loss to Uganda, Diallo has warned his team against complacency.

"The group stage is behind us. The next match against Uganda will be different — we must be ready. We insist a lot on the defensive end because we know that a good team starts from defence," he said.





Home advantage

Uganda's home advantage at Namboole will be a major factor in this clash.

The Cranes have fed off the energy of the sold-out crowds, who have turned up in huge numbers—an average of 37,000 spectators for the group games—creating a deafening atmosphere that has clearly unsettled their opponents.

In their dramatic 3-3 draw with South Africa, the roar of the crowd was a key part of their late-game comeback, pushing the team to fight for every ball and secure the two late penalties that sealed their historic qualification. Byekwaso has repeatedly called on the fans to be their "12th man".