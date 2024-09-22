Unsteady UPL start makes open title race

With none of the four title contenders - Vipers, Bul, KCCA and SC Villa - hitting the ground running, outsiders Nec have thrown their hats in the ring as genuine challengers.

Nec's two composed opening victories have sent tremors through the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, turning heads and piling pressure on the traditional title challengers.

Their gradual rise has forced the usual favorites to reckon with a new threat, as their underwhelming performances have only magnified the growing momentum of Nec that hit Kitara 2-1 in Hoima on Thursday.

Hussein Mbalangu's charges have attracted more respect by pulling off an impressive 2-1 away victory over the Royals to temporarily go top of the table with six points from two matches.

With two stunning strikes worthy of 'goal of the season' contention, they showcased resilience and the depth of match-winners across their squad.

The first goal saw Nec gifted playmaker Gadaffi Wahabu rolling back the years and superbly controlling the ball on the box edge before unleashing a belter that kissed the net roof.

Then midfielder Enock Ssebagala launched a scorcher from about 30 yards that awed and silenced the mammoth gathering at the newly established Royal Park Arena in Butema.

Now, the onus falls on Nec poker-faced gaffer Mbalangu to navigate the pressure and steer this rising team to glory in only their second season in the top flight.

KCCA, Bul falter

The much-anticipated grudge match between Bul and KCCA at Lugazi Stadium on Friday didn’t live up to the hype.

Both teams played it safe, with cagey tactics and wasteful finishing, ultimately settling for a frustrating 1-1 draw - that left KCCA with four points from two matches and Bul on two points.

Substitute Ashraf Mugume hurled the visitors into the lead with a clinical header while workaholic midfielder Jerome Kirya levelled for Abbey Kikomeko's Bul with a well-timed snapshot.

In what was expected to be a fierce battle, neither side grabbed the bull by the horns, leaving fans and pundits alike disappointed.

In fact, KCCA boss Abdallah Mubiru, whose team hasn’t lifted a trophy in five seasons, was left visibly frustrated by his squad's profligacy and inconsistency, lamenting missed chances that could have sealed the win.

"We are not happy because we didn't perform well as a team and we allowed them to concede a very simple goal. At the same time, we missed chances that would have killed off the game.

" We can't survive if we are reckless like that so we need to step up," Mubiru revealed.

On the other hand, Kikomeko dispelled the pressure cooker insinuations and expressed satisfaction with the point earned.

He stated that after two opening draws, they are already plotting a strong comeback in their next match, where they will face the reigning league champions SC Villa at Wankulukuku (this week).

"I'm happy with the game because we got a point off KCCA that had won their opener against URA. We still miss playing at Njeru because we don't get enough time to train from Lugazi Stadium.

There was nothing to choose between Bul (in yellow) and KCCA (in blue).

"Winning the league title is our target and we want to start our season proper against Sc Villa in the next game," Kikomeko opined.

The match itself was a clash of contrasting styles, with one side showcasing defensive solidity, while the other, desperate to attack, lacked the necessary weapons, final third chemistry, and precision to break through.

Despite their best efforts, KCCA’s disjointed play in the final third left them unable to capitalize on opportunities, further adding to their frustrations.

Wide open

All four title contenders have shown glimpses of both strength and vulnerability in their opening games, hinting at a closely contested race that, for now, is wide open.

Their uneven performances suggest that no team has yet to fully find its rhythm, making this season a battle that could be anyone’s to win.

Yes, Milton Karisa (brace) and Asiwome Fumador scored in Vipers' 3-0 rout of Express at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende last week but there were visible cracks in their armour.

Striker Ivan Ahimbisibwe netted for URA at Kavumba as they overcame Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 as coacl Alex Isabirye sought to remind doubters that a possible fifth league title for the Tax Collectors could be in the offing.