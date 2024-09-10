UPDF bolster armoury with veterans

Having narrowly dodged the relegation bullet last season, UPDF are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the new StarTimes Uganda Premier League campaign.

With a fresh arsenal of experienced signings, the club has set its sights firmly on a top-ten finish, with relegation talk firmly in the rearview mirror. This time around, survival is not on their agenda; it is all about climbing the table.

The 1971 and 1978 league winners have shipped in experienced compatants; Sam Ssekamatte, Ronald Kayondo, Joseph Janjali, Shafik Mayanja, Henry Lubwama, Asaph Segujja and Richard Anyama.

New dawn

UPDF coach Paul Kiwanuka, who arrived late in the season to steer the Bombo side away from the relegation abyss, has now vowed to push the club into loftier heights.

Armed with years of top-flight experience, Kiwanuka is determined to transform his team into serious contenders, aiming to drag them to the table of men where only the league's elite dine.

His focus is clear: build a disciplined, competitive side ready to fight for respect and results.

" We intend not to worry about relegation this season because the pre-season preparations have been better. I came late last season but this time we have brought players with the same ambitions as the team to be competitive," Kiwanuka revealed.

In a bid to address last season’s glaring issues in attack, creativity, and defence, UPDF have dipped into the transfer market, securing seasoned players to solve their on-field dilemmas.

With these reinforcements, the club is confident they have the tools to hit the ground running.

The squad has undergone a much-needed overhaul, shedding dead weight and bringing in fresh faces who are ready to make an immediate impact.

Djibril Nsimbe, Rogers Adriko and Douglas Oyirwoth have been deemed surplus to requirements at UPDF.

No barracks escape

Determined to better last season’s underwhelming 27-point tally from 29 games, UPDF are setting their sights on making their Bombo Barracks Stadium a dreaded fortress for visiting teams.

The club knows that success at home will be key to climbing the table, and they’re determined to turn every match into a battle.

True to their gritty and combative style, which has often rattled even the league’s finest, the team plans to maintain that same relentless approach. Opponents should expect a tough, unyielding fight inside the Barracks turf this season.

The Soldier Boys will kick off their league campaign with a visit to an unpredictable rival from the armed forces - Maroons - on Sunday, a match that promises to be no walk in the park.

Despite the challenge, Kiwanuka, formerly at Bright Stars and Vipers, remains confident, insisting that this is a new, robust, and hungry UPDF outfit ready to shake the tables this season.

With their eyes firmly on a top ten finish, UPDF plan to make a statement from the get-go, showing that last season’s struggles are behind them. It’s a fresh chapter, and they’re determined to write it in bold.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

UPDF - first five fixtures

Sept. 15: Maroons vs. UPDF, 3pm

Sept. 19: UPDF vs.Lugazi

Sept. 24: Nec vs. UPDF

October 1: UPDFvs. Wakiso Giants

October 19: KCCA vs.UPDF

UPDF at a glance

Founded: 1968

Full name: UPDF Simba Football Club

Nickname(s): The Lion Army/Soldier Boys

Chairman: Lt. Col. John Andrew Kulu

Ground: Bombo military stadium

Manager: Paul Kiwanuka

Last Season: 13th

League Champions (2): 1971, 1978

Uganda Cup winners (2): 1977, 2011

Players in: Sam Ssekamatte, Ronald Kayondo, Joseph Janjali, Shafik Mayanja, Henry Lubwama, Asaph Segujja and Richard Anyama