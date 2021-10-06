UPDF load ammunition, aim to put big boys on gunpoint

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

A stupendous start to life back in the Uganda Premier League (UPL) last season had everyone giving Kefa Kisala’s UPDF a chance to claim the title for the first time since 1972. The army side defeated Busoga United, Kitara, Bul and Police and only losing to Kyetume in the first five matches.

They were on top of the log by the time they visited Kitende where their subsequent free-fall was fermented - first losing to hosts Vipers, Onduparaka and Bright Stars.

That is the unpredictable character of UPDF, even when they have now replaced Kisala with Brian Ssenyondo and almost had a complete overhaul of the playing staff.

There were joyful moments last season when UPDF brought down big boys like Express, SC Villa (twice) and held KCCA only for inconsistency and managerial troubles to haunt them. Ssenyondo, passionate to work with youthful players, arrived from Mbarara City with a solemn vow to make the soldiers a force to reckon with.

“I was attracted by UPDF’s culture to groom and nurture young players who are unknown to the world. I want to assure the UPDF family of purposeful football,” he pledged.

Cross generation squad

Players that have weathered the storm at UPDF like James Begesa, Dennis Ssekitoleko, Charles Ssebutinde,Ezekiel Katende and Simon Mbaziira will have to gel with the young and old purchased in the busy transfer period. Ssenyondo should pray it works fast.

The experience of veterans; Musa Mudde, Aggrey Kirya and Brian Bwete whilst bringing in talented youngsters Kipper Luwalo, Sulaiman Kimbugwe and Davis Kakaire to cater for the team’s future.

In Luwalo, a former U-17 star, the Bombo-based side has a creative gem that can brew assists and goals for fun - only if he keeps his focus.

UPDF finished ninth last campaign, with 37 points from 27 games. The army side won 11 games, drew four and lost 12 games. While at it, UPDF had to suspend Kisala for four matches - reportedly for indecent results and misconduct - giving his deputy Saka Mpiima a chance to show his worth.

Goals burden

A large share of UPDF’s 34 goals scored last season bore the names Brian Kayanja, Davis Kasirye, Robert Eseru and Alex Kitata.

The quartet has since been jettisoned leaving an understandable worry on who will plunder the goals this term. Rookie Kakaire can’t be saddled with that burden and so is Patrick Kushemererwa.

Luckily for Ssenyondo, who wants his teams to express themselves with the ball, he has an array of attacking midfielders at his disposal.

NEW SIGNINGS

Musa Mudde, Frank Yiga , Donato Okello , Ivan Ahimbisibwe , Rogers Mugisha, Yasin Sabir, Aggrey Kirya, Douglas Oyirwoth, Salim Huud, Brian Bwete, Ambrose Kigozi , Medi Kyeyune, Shaban Wasswa , Agustine Akoch Patrick Kushemererwa , Kipper Luwalo , Sulaiman Kimbugwe, Davis Kakaire and Philip Angello