UPDF top amid Covid cases, licensing mess

StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) returnees UPDF joined KCCA as the only two teams to win on Match Day One of the 2020/21 season last week.

With only defending champions Vipers and newcomers Myda not in action, 16 goals were scored across the seven games.

Of those, only KCCA’s 2-1 win over Soltilo Bright Stars and UPDF’s 3-0 dismissal of Busoga United were victories.

Now Kefa Kisala’s team top the league on goal difference ahead of Mike Mutebi’s KCCA.

It was a round that started rather smoothly on Thursday, with basic Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19 being observed.

The cases, player registration

But as positive Covid cases from Tuesday and Wednesday tests streamed in, club unpreparedness that characterised the build-up to the season drama also set in.

URA, Kitara and Onduparaka are some of the clubs that registered some positive Covid cases.

“The results came in on Friday morning and we had already travelled with 20 players to Mbarara,” URA CEO Henry Mayeku told Daily Monitor yesterday.

“And, of those, we had four positive cases, who are asymptomatic but receiving treatment.”

URA could only raise four substitutes of the allowed seven in that 1-1 draw away to Mbarara City, who themselves put up six.

“We had some poor planning from our technical team, too, but the truth is the competitions committee delayed to release licences.”

The tax collectors hope to get licence of one of their remaining players today.

Onduparaka were one of the most affected in terms of licensing, the West Nile side managing only two substitutes on the bench in their 1-1 draw with Express on Saturday.

“Most of our players this season are from the lower leagues and didn’t have passports, and some IDs,” Onduparaka head of marketing, communications and PR Grace Mercy Manduru said.

“We paid for the passports and we hope to have some ahead of our game against KCCA tomorrow. We registered only one positive case for Covid-19.”

That game, which saw the Express defender Enoch Walusimbi sent off, was settled by penalties from Onduparaka’s Kabon Livin and Red Eagles Frank Kalanda.

‘Live’ licensing

At the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, the game between Kyetume and Kitara kicked off 58 minutes late. More players joined action and the bench as their licenses kept being approved.

Kitara, who arrived for the game way ahead of some of their jerseys, started with nine players before two more joined after 10 minutes of play.

“It has been tough,” Kitara CEO Joshua Atugonza admitted. “We registered five positive Covid cases. Then we also had licensing problems. Each day competitions committee was working on teams that are playing next.”

Kitara also had to hire orange stockings from their opponents Kyetume after their red clashed. They were given away by Brian Mululi, who got his license to go join the fray- later, after the striker scored. He wore white socks.

That match ended 1-1 with Saaka Sharif netting for Kyetume.

The army raid

Enter UPDF versus Busoga United at Bombo Barracks, which also had a delayed kick-off because of licencing. The hosts, UPDF, had four players on the bench and Busoga one fewer.

When the game finally kicked off, however, the soldiers showed no signs of match unpreparedness, turning Busoga into a Saturday shooting practice.

Brian Kayanja put the UPDF ahead on 58 minutes before another Brian, Kalumba this time, doubled the lead from the spot on 64 minutes.

The visitors situation was further compounded when Douglas Muganga converted into his own net 15 minutes from time for UPDF’s 3-0 victory.

Matchday One results

Soltilo B. Stars 1 - 2 KCCA

Police 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Bul 2-2 Villa

Mbarara City 1 - 1 URA

Onduparaka 1 - 1 Express

Kyetume 1 - 1 Kitara

UPDF 3-0 Busoga Utd

Tomorrow, 4pm

KCCA vs. Onduparaka

Myda vs. Police

Busoga Utd vs. Bul

Wakiso Giants vs. Kyetume

URA vs. Soltilo B.Stars

Wednesday

Villa vs. Mbarara

Kitara vs. UPDF

Express vs. Vipers

