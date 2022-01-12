UPL boys’ day out in Turkey

Big Boy League. Byaruhanga (L) takes on Wakiso Giants Frank Ssebufu in a recent Uganda Premier League clash. Byaruhanga will look to produce the goods at the national team level, too. PHOTO / EDDIE CHICCO

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Only two foreign based players, goalkeepers to be specific, made the trip that will have the national team play three matches in Europe before shifting to Asia.

It is not everyday that Uganda Cranes get sparring sessions with European teams. Though the vibe and anticipation is knee-high amongst the fans, Uganda Cranes will this evening face Iceland in what has been dubbed as ‘build-up games, in Antalya, Turkey.

