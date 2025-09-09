UPL clubs face decisive moment

By Tuesday tonight, Ugandan football will know whether it steps boldly into an untested future or clings to familiar ground. The meeting between Fufa president Moses Magogo and Uganda Premier League club chairmen is shaping into a decisive moment, not just for the competition format but for the direction of the country’s top league.

Reforms on the table

Unveiled last month, Fufa’s proposals seek sweeping change with a three-phase league structure, revised financial arrangements, stricter player registration rules and mandatory digital reporting systems all to be in place before the planned September 26 kickoff.

Fufa insists the reforms will modernize the league and improve its marketability. Clubs argue the proposals could strain already limited resources and destabilize the league.

Monday’s deadline for clubs to submit positions heightened the tension. By close of business today, the reforms may or may not be adopted.

Ambition meets reality

At first glance, Fufa’s plan looks bold. The three-round system, according to Fufa, aims to inject drama throughout the season. Round One would feature a 16-team single-leg round robin, followed by a split where the top eight chase the championship, while the bottom eight fight relegation. Round Three would determine final positions in smaller groups, theoretically ensuring every match has consequence.

Financial incentives are baked in. Through the Fufa Competitions Development Fund, Shs3.4b has been earmarked for insurance, locker-room bonuses, media and marketing and direct cash support to clubs. For cash-strapped sides, this could mean survival and potentially new sponsorship and broadcast opportunities.

“The intention behind these reforms is clear: to professionalize our league and make it competitive and sustainable,” said Magogo after earlier consultations. “We love engaging, we love listening, but we are also very strong on the things we believe in.”

Concerns of complexity

But innovation carries risks. Resetting points after Round One could penalize clubs that start strong. “Disregarding points accumulated over a significant portion of the season unfairly penalizes clubs that have demonstrated excellence,” argued Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa.

Smaller groups raise fears of match manipulation, while uneven home-and-away allocations could spark claims of bias. KCCA warned of “low competition” risks if mid-table teams, safe from relegation, lose incentive to fight.

Financially, the plan to share gate collections among Fufa, UPL and match winners has also unsettled clubs. Many rely heavily on match-day revenue. Mulindwa countered: “Get this money that was earmarked for the new format, put it in the old format, then we improve the league.”

Belgium’s cautionary tale

This is not the first time Uganda Premier League shifts from the traditional format. In 1998, the team was played in two distinct leagues Serie A and Serie B before they were merged to one the following season.

In 2005, 15 teams were divided into three groups with eight qualifying to the knockout stages. The Fufa Junior League is played in two groups following a home-and-away format in the first and second round and then a third round which is hosted by the team with better advantage over the initial two rounds.

The team with better head-to-head record hosts a particular fixture in the third.

Until three years ago, Fufa Big League was played in two groups with the winners qualifying directly as second and third placed facing off in playoffs. The format was abandoned to a more direct league structure with Fufa president Magogo then terming it “a change for the good”.

Uganda is not alone in experimenting. Belgium introduced playoffs after a full round-robin in 2010, halving points before the split. Initially, it created late-season drama and tighter unpredictable races. Yet, after years of, the Pro League decided in February this year to return to a classic 18-team home-and-away format from next season.

“After many attempts at compromise, what everyone agreed on was a return to normal,” Lorin Parys, the chief executive officer of the Belgian Pro League. Even with advanced infrastructure and big budgets, the playoff system collapsed under its own complexity. Stability and fairness eventually outweighed short-term excitement.

Lessons closer to home

Not all examples are discouraging. The Uganda Rugby Premiership has thrived under a similar playoff format, now in its third season. Teams play a one-leg round robin before knockout playoffs, with top finishers earning home advantage. The new structure has fueled competition and given underdogs like Jinja Hippos a chance to challenge the dominance of Heathens, Kobs and Pirates.

South Africa’s Premier Soccer League also incentivizes performance midseason by rewarding the best team each quarter, though points accumulate toward the full season table. Mamelodi Sundowns, home to Uganda’s Denis Onyango, have still dominated winning 10 of the last 12 titles but the incentive structure adds spice without overhauling the league’s integrity.

Fufa’s twist, however, is unprecedented: three rounds, with some teams not featuring in the final stage.

Structural, cultural fit

Ugandan clubs face steep challenges meeting the system’s technical demands. Many still rely on manual ticketing, while Fufa now mandates digital reporting, match-day technology and Catapult tracking systems under referee supervision. For smaller clubs, these costs could be prohibitive.

Culturally, fans are accustomed to a simple narrative where every match builds toward a single table. Resetting points midseason could confuse supporters and erode trust. Some have threatened boycotts, emphasizing the central role of fan loyalty. As one petition put it: “Football without fans is meaningless.”

L-R Fufa officials Rogers Byamuakama, Moses Magogo and Azah Taibu.

Power, pressure

At the heart of the dispute is Fufa’s style. Clubs argue consultations were insufficient and timelines unrealistic. By tying access to the Shs3.4b fund to acceptance of the new format, Fufa is seen as applying pressure rather than building consensus.

“This is a fundamental change, not something you can just change in nights,” Mulindwa said. “It requires time, education and consensus. We might understand as club leaders, but what about other stakeholders who already made budgets and work plans based on the current format?”

Magogo remains firm. “We might continue with the format after the Tuesday meeting or not continue with it, depending on the outcome. We have listened to the clubs and I can guarantee you the final consultations will determine the outcome.” Fufa gave the clubs an option to take the new format and money or remain with the old one and forget the money, a take-it-or-leave-it offer.

Mixed reactions

Of the 16 clubs, only Buhimba, UPDF and Bul abstained from last week’s discussions. Smaller clubs acknowledged the lure of Fufa’s support but echoed concerns about rushed implementation and lack of inclusivity. Lugazi and Mbarara City called for more consultation and procedural fairness.

Mulindwa, though firm in his opposition, struck a conciliatory tone. “There will be no winner because we won’t say the clubs have won or the federation has won. We all belong to one family,” he said.