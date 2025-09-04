UPL clubs seek minister’s intervention in Fufa row

Like Newton’s law of action and reaction, every move by Fufa to push through its controversial new league format has been met with an equal and opposite response from Uganda Premier League clubs.

The clubs are now escalating the standoff by seeking the intervention of First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni, over the controversial new league format and Fufa's threat to withdraw the funding and channel to Big League.

The move comes after thirteen of the 16 top-flight clubs convened at Serena Hotel on Tuesday afternoon in a tense meeting with Fufa president Moses Magogo. The clubs, represented by chairmen and presidents, voiced frustrations over the timing, financing and implementation of the new structure.

That meeting followed an earlier one at Fufa House a week ago where the federation had claimed “fruitful discussions” with 11 clubs. Fufa also announced an increase in annual financial support from the proposed Shs2.5b to Shs3.4b under its Club Development Reforms programme in a bid to lure the clubs into accepting the proposal. They argue that the funds would improve player welfare, strengthen clubs financially and boost the league’s commercial profile. In a show of authority, the UPL secretariat even released Round One fixtures, signaling business as usual.

But Tuesday’s Serena session spearheaded by SC Villa president Omar Mandela and Vipers’ Lawrence Mulindwa, attended by the 13 clubs with Bul, Buhimba Saints and UPDF conspicuously absent, revealed deep cracks. Mulindwa addressed the press, emphasizing the need for “constructive engagements.” The former Fufa president urged the federation to channel the Shs3.4b into the existing format rather than impose a divisive new structure.

Magogo told reporters that consensus had been reached on three issues that include players, gate collections and double headers but admitted the “format” remained unresolved. While stressing Fufa’s willingness to listen, he added: “We are also very strong on the things that we believe in.”

Take it or leave it

That firmness was reinforced in a follow-up letter from Fufa chief executive officer Edgar Watson. The federation made minor concessions where gate collection sharing would revert to the host clubs but only for the coming season while double headers would require consent from designated home teams. Still, the larger battle lay in the league format.

Fufa has presented clubs with two stark choices either to accept the new format and benefit from the Shs3.4b or reject it and see the money diverted to the Big League for the next three seasons.

For the concerned clubs, this ultimatum crossed the line. “Why should it be conditional yet this is government and Fifa development money?” a club director involved in the pushback asked. “If it is available, why do you take development to the lower leagues and not the topflight if you really had good intentions?”