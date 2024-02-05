UPL descends into epic title fight

The resumption of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League second round over the weekend proved that it is more unpredictable and wide-open at the top than it has in a long time.

Table leaders Bul had threatened to scamper away but the goalless draw with KCCA on Friday at Lugogo held them back - and now a host of clubs are pressing them hard at the business stage of the season.

Second-placed Kitara, two points adrift of Bul's 34-point tally, are firmly in the title race after they continued with their winning formula in the 3-0 rout of UPDF at Bombo Barracks on Saturday.

Despite not being in action, holders Vipers, on 30 points and a game less, have the leading pack in sight with renewed belief under new boss Livingstone Mbabazi.

And then there is Dusan Stojanovic's fourth-placed SC Villa that used the 2-1 triumph over Maroons on Friday to underline their status as surprise challengers with brace hero Patrick kakande as their protagonist.

Treading cautiously

The gritty stalemate between KCCA and Bul was devoid of the anticipated spark but painted a picture of two teams all playing not to lose.

"The league is a marathon. We didn't look good today but we are working on becoming better. We are happy with the point although we should have done better if we avoided some mistakes," KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru revealed.

Bul boss Abbey Kikomeko must have also welcomed the point on the road after scraping through a physical game under the Lugogo floodlights.

None of the contenders is immune to the pitfalls that the best teams are usually able to avoid but much focus should be extended to Kitara's unwavering bid to turn the tables on their return to the top flight.

Kitara forward Denis Omedi put hosts UPDF to the sword on Saturday by netting a jaw dropping hattrick with goals coming in the 57th, 66th and 88th minutes to worsen the Soldiers woes.

Facing SC Villa next on Friday at the Masindi Stadium, Kitara coach Brian Ssenyondo will quickly shelve the commanding away win to focus on getting a possible double over the Jogoos in their bid to close in on leaders Bul.

It is unusual in the domestic division to have four teams, separated by just five points at this stage, all stamping their mark as title challengers and nobody has emerged as a clear favourite to end up as champions.