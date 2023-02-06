UPL not ranked, again

An independent research by Swiss-based football ranking website International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has thrown the StarTimes Uganda Premier League into oblivion after failing to get minimum points to rank the league.

This has come at a time when the country is still debating the continued poor performance of the Uganda Cranes at the Africa Nations Championship, a tournament exclusively reserved for the domestic leagues.

The IFFHS ranked Egypt and Brazil best in Africa and the world respectively but failed to compile enough points to place the UPL anywhere.

The Tanzanian league rose from 71st to 69th in the world and settled in fifth on the continent behind Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

That also means no Ugandan club makes the top 200 as Brazil’s Flamengo and Palmeiras settle in the top five alongside Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Egyptian club Al Ahly, reigning Caf Champions League champions Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) and Petro de Luanda, the immediate former home of Vipers new coach Beto Bianchi lead in Africa.

Caf rankings

This is the third year running that the Ugandan league failed to be ranked. The league was ranked 97th and 99th in the world in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

While the IFFHS criterion calculates its points by adding together points of the top five teams in each league and multiplying by the respective country’s Fifa coefficient among other parameters, other rankings don’t change that view very much.

The Caf five-Year Ranking system used by the Confederation of African Football to determine the number of clubs a country may enter for the interclub continental tournaments, ranked Uganda 26th on the continent in 2022, four places down from a year earlier.

Uganda is ranked 18th in Africa and 89th globally in the current Fifa rankings.

Caf places Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and South Africa ahead as Al Ahly Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca top in clubs.

Brazilian’s Serie A made history by becoming the first league outside Europe to top as the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and French Ligue 1 lead the world. Uefa ranked England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France in that order in their coefficients.

According to the recent Fifa transfer report, the Brazilian league was the most active in 2022 with their native clubs selling 820 players and signing 728.

Based on the IFFHS rankings, the Brazilian league's status could have been influenced by their national team being ranked number one by Fifa despite Argentina beating them to the World Cup.

Europe dominated the rankings with 109 clubs in the top 200 while Africa had only 15. Brazil had 15, England 10 while France and Spain had nine each.

Uganda Premier League

Caf 5-year rankings 2022

Morocco

Egypt

Algeria

Tunisia

South Africa

26. Uganda

IFFHS ranking (Africa)

1. Egyptian Premier League – 686.5

2. Algeria Professional Ligue 1 – 520

3. Moroccan Botola Pro 1 – 506

4. Premier Soccer League (South Africa) – 489

5. Nigeria Professional Football League – 377

Best leagues in the world (IFFHS)

1. Brazil Serie A

2. English Premier League

3. Italy Serie A

4. Spanish La Liga

5. French Ligue 1

Best clubs

1. Flamengo (Brazil)

2. Liverpool (England)

3. Palmeiras (Brazil)

4. Real Madrid (Spain)