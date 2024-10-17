UPL players make their mark for Cranes

Embracing Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put’s open policy of earning starting spots on merit, over five domestic league players are stepping up, challenging their professional counterparts and pushing for first-team slots as the Group K table toppers inch closer to the 2025 Morocco Afcon.

This surge in competition among StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) stars is likely to inspire even more players to battle for a spot in the remaining two decisive qualifiers.

With matches against South Africa at Namboole and Congo in Brazzaville next month, Cranes stand just one point away from securing their place in the Afcon showcase in Morocco next year, marking a potential return to the continental stage after a five-year absence.

Okello rebirth

Leading the charge among the local-based players is Vipers’ crafty playmaker Allan Okello, whose recent performances have put immense pressure on France-based rival Travis Mutyaba.

Okello’s growing influence on the pitch is evident, with increased playing time and a pivotal role in shaping the team’s play.

In the home clash against South Sudan, he was the architect behind the corner that led to Jude Ssemugabi’s header, allowing Bevis Mugabi to capitalize on the rebound and secure a 1-0 victory for the Cranes.

Okello also started in the return leg in Juba, providing a crucial assist for Kitara's Denis Omedi to open the scoring in a hard-fought 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Despite being subbed off for Mutyaba in the 65th minute, after a series of promising penetrative moves but considerable physical challenges, Okello’s recent form has cemented him as an indispensable asset for the Cranes, barring any injuries or setbacks.

Omedi's warder mentality

Despite grappling with a patchy run of form at Kitara, Omedi has become a favorite of coach Put, thanks to his relentless enthusiasm, work rate, speed, and physicality—qualities that have set him apart from even some foreign-based players like Sweden based Calvin Kabuye.

While the trained prison warder had a quiet 90 minutes against South Sudan at Namboole, Omedi made his presence felt in the return leg in Juba, showcasing his poacher’s instinct with a sharp finish and frequently troubling the opposition's defense with his agile, mazy runs.

Hail St Jude

The Belgian gaffer is also reveling in the emergence of Jude Ssemugabi, the latest star from Kitara, who has swiftly made a name for himself after a while in obscurity.

Known for his clinical finish against Congo, Ssemugabi played a full 90 minutes against South Sudan in Kampala and played a vital role in the return leg, helping Cranes secure a narrow 2-1 victory amidst a late surge from the hosts.

His deft flick caused an own goal by South Sudan’s towering striker Alfred Leku, sealing the Cranes’ second goal and ultimately the win.

Ssemugabi embodies the qualities Put admires—a fearless competitor who he trusts to stand by his side in any battle.

Kitara forward Omedi has scored twice. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Ssekiganda under threat

SC Villa captain Ronald Ssekiganda had firmly established himself in the Cranes' starting lineup until Rwanda-based midfield anchor Taddeo Lwanga’s impressive, authoritative performance in Juba nudged him aside.

This newfound competition from the seasoned Lwanga should fuel Ssekiganda’s determination to reclaim his spot, pushing him to refine the physical strength and speed that have occasionally hindered him on the grand stage.

With this motivation, Ssekiganda is poised to elevate his game and reaffirm his place in the national team.

Nsibambi on trial

After missing the home fixture due to reported fitness concerns, KCCA’s nimble forward Derrick Nsibambi made his long-awaited return to the national team in Juba, ending a two-year absence.

Though he received limited service as the lone striker, Nsibambi’s link-up play was remarkable, particularly in the buildup to the opening goal scored by Omedi.

Aware that first-choice striker Muhammad Shaban might soon rejoin the squad, Nsibambi is motivated to double his efforts to remain in the mix, fully committed to making his mark and staying in contention for a starting role.

Open Cranes slots

There are strong signs that KCCA lads Shafiq Kwikiriza, Joel Sserunjogi, and Saidi Mayanja may soon join the Cranes fold, bringing fresh energy and depth to the squad.