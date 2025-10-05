UPL reforms, boycott leave game in ruin

Ugandan football now finds itself caught in a storm with no shelter in sight — a battle of power, pride, and principle playing out on a pitch that’s growing colder by the day.

In a game where both sides refuse to blink first, it’s the soul of the sport that’s taking the beating.



The curtain was supposed to rise on a new chapter of the Uganda Premier League (UPL) on Saturday at Namboole, but instead, all that unfolded was an unsettling silence and a painful reminder of how far the game has strayed.

Vipers, led by the defiant Lawrence Mulindwa, stayed true to their word and never showed up for their match against Kitara - a bold protest against the controversial new league format imposed by Fufa.

And when KCCA edged SC Villa 2-1 in the second fixture, it was a victory drowned in apathy, played before empty stands and an echo of fan disapproval reverberating across social media.



The much-hyped ‘double header’ turned into a disaster. Kitara’s players were left awkwardly warming up in what looked more like a training drill than a league match. Vipers, firm in their earlier objection, never appeared — exposing the depths of division that now threaten to tear Ugandan football apart.



The new league format, spearheaded by Fufa President Moses Magogo, splits the season into three phases, with points reset after the first round and double headers introduced throughout.

It’s a system widely criticized by stakeholders and fans alike — described by Mulindwa as a 'gamble with football' that disregards logic, fairness, and financial investment.

Mulindwa vows



“This format is not only confusing but a total mockery,” Mulindwa fumed in a recent interview.

Mulindwa’s rhetoric has been blunt and unambiguous. “I want to assure Ugandans that I can’t be intimidated, bribed, corrupted. If you want to dismiss Vipers out of Ugandan football, I have no problem. Me, I don’t feed on football, it is football that feeds on me. But Fufa feeds on football, you remove football and they will not exist.”



He added a stern warning: “If they are not willing to listen, I am not ready to bow down. This is the beginning of the struggle, if they don’t consider their position, we shall fight. Don’t expect to change my mind because where they are taking is gambling, manipulation of football, match fixing.”

Namboole Stadium was empty.

While Fufa has promised increased investment, including Shs3.4b injected into the league, Mulindwa remains unconvinced.

“Even with those billions, some clubs are still walking away with less than ten million. And we, the league and cup champions, haven’t even received our prize money from last season,” he revealed.

Empty win



KCCA's win over Villa — once a fixture that brought the country to a standstill — now felt like a formality.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe opened the scoring with a composed finish in the 31st minute, Villa responded through a Najib Yiga penalty, but substitute Umar Lutalo curled home a late free kick to seal the 2-1 win.

Still, the lifeless atmosphere and the glaring absence of fans said it all — the league has lost its spark.



To make matters worse, StarTimes, the league’s broadcast partner, has yet to televise any matchdays under the new format — reportedly due to a breach of contract. For a format that promised greater visibility, Ugandan football is now being played in the shadows.



With SC Villa reluctantly playing under protest, and KCCA far from their fluent best, the quality of football has also suffered. The opening two matchdays have done little to inspire confidence in the so-called 'reforms'.



Until both parties climb down from their high horses and meet at the negotiation table — perhaps during this two-week international break — Ugandan football remains stuck in a stalemate.

And unless the government or an independent mediator steps in, the league risks sliding into irrelevance, leaving behind nothing but broken dreams and unplayed matches.

This rupture risks a long-term erosion of confidence. Sponsors watch nervously as fixtures dissolve into controversy. For now, the only certainty is uncertainty.

