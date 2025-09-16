UPL reforms still in flux as season approaches

With just ten days to kickoff, the Uganda Premier League reforms remain unsettled, shifting almost daily as Fufa continues to redraw its blueprint.The federation insists the changes are part of a long-term vision but the frequent edits suggest a process still in flux one that has left clubs and fans uncertain.On Monday, Fufa issued yet another circular through chief executive officer Edgar Watson that announced adjustments to the league structure and financing model after what he described as “extended consultations” with stakeholders.“Together, we can continue to grow the Uganda Premier League into a strong, competitive and commercially viable product under the new format,” Watson said.Under the revisions, all 16 clubs will still play a single round-robin in Round One. Initially, the seventh and eighth-placed teams in Group One and the top two from Group Two were to end their season after Round Two.However, under the latest changes, those four teams will now advance into Round Three, facing each other in an additional three matches to decide final placements.Crucially, points from Round One will no longer count toward the final standings. Only results from Rounds Two and Three will shape the final table.The relegation playoff between the team that finishes 14th in the league has been scrapped and only two will be relegated. Reports also suggest the federation is considering expanding the league to 18 teams next season, another sign the reform package is still evolving.The federation also unveiled financial incentives to ease resistance. Prize money for the 2024/25 season has been cleared, while payouts for 2025/26 will increase to Shs532m, with the champions earning Shs100m.Each club will receive Shs80m spread across the three rounds, alongside “locker room bonuses” sent directly to every player via MTN mobile money.A new Man of the Match award will start at Shs100,000 in Round One, rising to Shs500,000 in Round Three. Players will also be covered under a new medical insurance scheme through Case MedInsurance Ltd, extending to 25 registered players per club.Yet, cracks remain. Some of the league’s biggest stakeholders including SC Villa and Vipers still openly opposed the reforms.Vipers’ legal director Alex Luganda hinted the club would only make its final position after completing their Caf Champions League assignment against Malawi’s African Stars.A section of fans have voiced concerns about being excluded with warning of possible boycotts.But Fufa maintains the changes will deliver a stronger, more marketable league but whether they foster unity or deepen divisions will only be clear when the first ball is kicked on September 26.STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUEOpening day fixtures – Friday, September 26Bul vs. URA –NjeruEntebbe UPPC vs. Buhimba United Saints – BugongaKitara vs. KCCA –HoimaLugazi vs. Calvary – LugaziPolice vs. Mbarara City – KamwokyaExpress vs. UPDF – NakivuboMaroons vs. Nec – Luzira (Date TBD)Vipers vs. Villa – Kitende (Date TBD)