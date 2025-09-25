UPL Season Preview: A season like no other lies ahead

The 2025-26 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season starts Friday amid a cloud of controversy and endless debate after Fufa opted to change the format from the usual home and away. Here is our season preview.

New format?

The season will adopt a three-phase structure. The sixteen clubs begin in a single round-robin over 15 match weeks starting this weekend.

At this stage, the table divides into two with the top eight progressing to Group One to contest the title as the bottom eight fall into Group Two to battle relegation. All points reset and teams face group rivals in home-and-away fixtures.

In Round Three, the leading six from Group One advance to the championship pool while the bottom six from Group Two enter the relegation pool.

The remaining four, from seventh and eighth in Group One to the top two in Group Two, compete in the placement pool. Final rankings, including the champion and relegated clubs, are determined from combined standings in Rounds Two and Three.

The format is accompanied by enhanced prize money, increased club grants, and expanded incentives for players and referees.

League was split before

Splitting the league into two groups will not be a new phenomenon.

Back in 1998, the league was split into two groups named Serie A and Serie B at the behest of then sponsors Nile Special.

The top eight had Kampala City Council, Umeme, Express Red Eagles, Sports Club Villa, Nile Breweries, Simba, Police and Mbale Heroes.

The lower Serie B comprised Iganga, State House, Posta, Scoul, Roraima (Busia), Pamba (Lira), Kabarole Police (Fort Portal), Military Police and Entebbe Health.

Villa were crowned winners after topping Serie A while Health won Serie B.

The controversial format was however abandoned after one season with Serie B teams forcing Fufa's hand.

There was no relegation at the end of the subsequent 1999 season with teams in Serie A and B together with the other five clubs from the lower division combining to form a league of 22 teams in the 1999 season.

Will fans show up?

In football, they say, there is no fun without fans - and globally, 'the 12th man' has often turned tides on the pitch.

But in Uganda, with the proposed new Uganda Premier League format hanging in the balance that crucial fan presence is under serious threat.

Already, voices from the terraces - especially via social media and during the Fufa Super Eight - have echoed a growing resistance, with supporters vowing to boycott matches.

More concerning is the stance of SC Villa and Vipers SC - two of the nation’s reportedly most supported clubs - leading the anti-format charge.

Their potential absence from the stands could leave stadiums echoing with silence. On the flip side, institutional clubs, reportedly nudged into compliance, bring limited fan pull.

Maroons are often strong at home.

Even KCCA chairman Andrew Sserunjogi and patron Erias Lukwago admitted to reluctantly accepting participation.

Though Fufa has pledged improved media engagement and promotions, winning back hearts will take more than PR. Fans will only return once the format earns their trust.

Vipers tough to match

If reigning champions Vipers confirm participation in the contested new league format, rivals may already feel the tremors.

The Venoms have assembled a gifted, cosmopolitan squad that could prove too tough to match.

Their new signings - Usama Arafat, Robin Kane Hney, Odili Chukwuma, Mark Yallah, Kevin Dasylva Bady, Taddeo Lwanga, Ashraf Mandela, and Enock Ssebaggala - each bring a unique competitive edge, significantly boosting squad depth.

For starters, their feeder entity, St Mary's SS Kitende, has even unearthed more talent that have been promoted to the senior team.

For head coach Ivan Minnaert, the message is clear: it's a league title or bust. In a season clouded by format controversy, Vipers' ambition and firepower might just blow the competition away.

Nec fight second season syndrome

Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu may be the most unsettled man in Ugandan football right now.

After being tactically exposed in the Fufa Super Eight final loss to SC Villa, and settling for a 2-2 draw against Nairobi United at Nakivubo in the Caf Confederation Cup qualifiers, Mbalangu’s grip on the job looks fragile.

Missing out on silverware last season didn’t help, and the departure of key playmaker Enock Ssebagala to Vipers has further complicated matters.

Now, Mbalangu must rebuild around veterans like Muzamiru Mutyaba, Paul Mucureezi, and Cromwell Rwothomio, while hoping rookies Charles Waibi, Joseph Seremba, James Jarieko, Emmanuel Kulanga, and Ronald Innocent rise - or risk sinking with Nec.

The army side has joined SC Villa and Vipers in declining to participate in the new league format.

Villa filled with hope

The sight of SC Villa's blue army in full voice is a rare occurrence usually reserved when the fans sense the good times returning to the club.

Lugazi made a good account in their first season.

But just four matches into Željko Kovačević's reign as SC Villa coach there was palpable excitement as the Jogoos completed a 2-0 win over Nec to clinch the Fufa Super-eight title.

The Serbian coach appears to have reinvigorated a team that finished sixth and 15 points behind winners Vipers.

He has done so with largely the same squad Morley Byekwaso used last season but has got them playing with more purpose.

Forwards Najib Yiga and Hassan Mubiru appear reborn while defender Barasa Mangoli is well placed to displace Cranes defender Arnold Odong.

News of playmaker Patrick Kakande renewing his contract will make them title contenders should they finally accept to play under the new league format.

Ssenyondo faces questions

The Brian Ssenyondo–Jackson Magera co-coaching setup at KCCA is already drawing scrutiny, with early signs pointing to tactical incoherence.

Though Ssenyondo appears to be the lead figure, his limitations were brutally exposed during the Fufa Super Eight tournament, where KCCA looked second-rate compared to other title hopefuls.

Despite a busy transfer window that saw the return of Charles Lukwago and the arrivals of Enock Walusimbi, Ivan Ahimbisibwe, Rogers Mugisha, Lazaro Bwambale and Alpha Ssali, the club still lacks identity and spark.

Alex Isabirye needs to find his mojo at URA.

KCCA’s six-year trophy drought looms large, and top management - initially supportive - may soon demand answers about playing style and competitiveness.

Internal divisions over the controversial new league format add further distraction, raising more questions than answers around Ssenyondo’s reign.

URA stuck in no man’s land

Despite bolstering their technical bench with experienced gaffer Edward Golola (as an assistant coach) and signing eight new players - including Ronald Otti, Arthur Kiggundu, Muhammad Ssekeba, Living Kabon, Fred Amaku, Crispus Kusiima, and Nelson Ssenkatuka - URA still lacks the look of a title challenger.

Head coach Alex Isabirye's side, though compliant with the new league format, showed worrying signs in the Fufa Super 8 semifinal loss to Nec.

The defeat exposed a team lacking identity, character, and hunger, raising doubts over their competitiveness this season.

Even with a reportedly massive budget, the Tax Collectors appear stuck in no man’s land - neither rebuilding nor genuinely pushing for honours.

Lugazi want to build on start

Lugazi, the lowest-ranked of last season’s 13 survivors, face a demanding campaign under the new format.

The club, known as The Leaders, has entrusted its fortunes to Caf A-licensed coach Francis Mugerwa, who will work alongside Steven Bogere following the departure of Oliver Mbekeka. This co-coaching arrangement reflects a growing trend across the league.

Bul coach Abbey Kikomeka will start the season in the stands.

The technical team has been active in the transfer market, blending youthful recruits with experienced campaigners.

Among the seasoned additions are midfielder Solomon Okwalinga, playmaker David Bagoole, striker Alfred Leku, and defender Amos Etoju, all expected to provide leadership and stability as the club seeks to navigate a tougher season ahead.

Bul still seeking horns

Bul have established themselves as consistent title contenders over the past three seasons. In 2022/23, the Eastern Giants topped the first round but collapsed in the second to finish seventh.

A year later, they led for much of the campaign before slipping to second, missing the crown by a single point. Last season, a poor start was rescued by an unbeaten run from January, delivering a third-place finish and a club-record 56 points.

The new format leaves little margin for error, but Bul appear well prepared. Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa remains uncertain about his future, yet the return of Tom Ikara and arrival of Farouk Yawe provide cover.

Coach Abbey Bogere’s extended contract ensures stability, while new signings Seiri Arigumaho, Lawrence Kambugu, and promising youngsters strengthen the attack to cover the departure of Lawrence Tezikya and Antony Mayanja.

Mbarara hope for renaissance

After three modest spells under Livingstone Mbabazi, Mbarara City are banking on a fresh start with new coach Simon Peter Mugerwa.

The Ankole Lions, who narrowly avoided relegation last season by edging Maroons on the final day, have overhauled both their technical leadership and home base.

Mugerwa, a Ca A licensed tactician and 2023/24 Fufa Big League winner with Police, reportedly signed on a two-year deal.

The club has also abandoned the under-par Kakyeka Stadium, relocating to Rwamwanja Stadium in Kamwenge.

Though chairman Mwine Mpaka backed the controversial new league format, doubts linger over whether Mbarara can fend off another relegation fight under Mugerwa's stewardship.

Lonyesi gives Buhimba experience

Newly promoted Buhimba Saints have made a bold statement ahead of their Uganda Premier League debut by appointing seasoned gaffer Angelo Lonyesi as head coach and recruiting a mix of experienced players.

Their signings include Maxwell Owachigiu, Dudu Ramadhan, Jamil Kiyimba, David Kasaija, Erick Muber, Conrad Ssenjogera, Hussien Mwanje, Seif Batte, and Shafik Kiryowa. Attacker John Wesley Kisakye has also extended his stay.

These moves suggest Buhimba are here to compete - not just make up the numbers.

SC Villa recently won the Fufa Super 8.

However, in an experimental league format that even giants like SC Villa and Vipers approach cautiously, the Saints must show grit and resilience if they are to stay afloat.

A real test for Express

One of the reasons given for the introduction of the new league format is to apparently make the league more competitive.

It is hard not to think Express was one of the teams in mind when domestic football governing body Fufa introduced those reforms.

The Red Eagles are notorious for dropping off in the second half of the season after securing enough points to stay in the top division.

Last season saw them lose nine of their 15 second round games in addition to the infamous 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Kitara.

How they can be stopped from entering another mid-season slumber should they finish between seventh and tenth will make for interesting reading.

Otherwise coach Badru Kaddu has again assembled what appears to be a decent side.

Ali Mwirusi, Mikidad Ssenyonga, Ramsey Kawooya, Lawrence Bukenya, Peter Onzima and veteran Moses Oloya will add much needed experience.

Kitara remain hinged on Kasozi

Kitara and Deo Kasozi are like a marriage where neither party seems ready yet for life without each other.

Just two months after his three-year term as club president expired, Kasozi is back calling the shots three months later.

Initially described as the club's new Chief Community Resource Mobilizer has been at the forefront of championing the new Fufa reforms.

His hand has also been visible in the club transfers after several players jumped ship at the end of Kasozi's tenure and the end their contracts.

Isa Lumu, John Byamukama, Amir Kakomo and Doka Mweru are some of the names who will be reunited with coach Wasswa Bbosa and George Lutalo.

A top eight finish seems the more likely outcome this season.

UPPC bring old wine in a new bottle

The three teams promoted to the Uganda Premier League are Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC), Buhimba and Calvary.

Of the three, UPPC appear best equipped for life in the top division.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru will be eager to prove his critics wrong after his 17 months' stint in charge of KCCA ended after failing to mount a title challenge.

He has since brought along several players from his former employers led by former KCCA captain Julius Poloto, Mustafa Mujuzi and Isa Mubiru.

Ssenyondo and his co-coach Magera (not pictured) will face questions.

Other new recruits include playmakers Noordin Bunjo and Hassan Ssenyonjo as well Kokas Alou,Marvin Mukiibi, Dennis Otim and Isa Bugembe all brought in with the view of gatecrashing the top eight.

Newlook Cops have numbers

It is a new era at Police as the club ushers in a new home in the shape of the newly constructed Kira Road Police Arena.

Matia Lule is the coach tasked with leading the club after extending his contract.

He guided the club over the line in their battle against relegation upon return to the top division finishing 11th.

He has been backed heavily in the transfer market and has gone for tested players such as former Villa striker Charles Bbaale, veteran midfielder Said Kyeyune, Richard Matovu and Deus Bukenya Lawrence Tezikya, Benon Tahomera and Stephen Namaisi.

The Cops also went abroad to get in Sizwe Mario from Moneni Pirates (Eswatini) and Congolese forward Bedia Ikamba from Rwanda’s Addax.

Fans have been vocal against the new format.

Maroons want to paint more

In July, Maroons unveiled Unar Abdallah Loi as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

Mohammed Ssenfuma who has been at the helm of the club for the last three years will now serve as assistant coach.

The development comes as a result of Fufa Club Licensing Process that requires clubs in the UPL to have only CAF A certified head coaches.

For a team accustomed to draws, they must want from their players even without many additions like the rest.

Mid-table UPDF

UPDF will hope to build on the stability created by coach Paul Kiwanuka who steered the club to a 10th place finish last season.

The performance was an improvement from the previous sesson in which he helped mastermind a final day escape from relegation.

Alex Gitta has been brought in to bolster the technical team to work alongside Kiwanuka.

Forward Shafik Kakande will hope a change in environment can reignite a career that saw the top sides such as KCCA and Nec interested in his services after a stellar 203-2024 campaign at Bright Stars.

Other new recruits are defender Edward Satulo who joins from Kenya's Bandari as well as goalkeepers Shamran Kamya and Abdu Kimera.

Uganda Premier League

Friday fixtures

Bul vs. URA, 4pm

Entebbe UPPC vs. Buhimba, 4pm

Kitara vs. KCCA, 4pm (TV)

Lugazi vs. Calvary, 4pm

Police vs. Mbarara City, 4pm