UPL title race narrows to finest of margins

What was a six-way fight for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title was trimmed to a four-horse race on Saturday.



Outsiders KCCA and Nec can wait to wind up their league season without pressure after being effectively knocked out of a thrilling title race.



One of Bul, Kitara, SC Villa and Vipers will be crowned champions this week in a story that could be retold for ages. A champion could even be known on Tuesday.



KCCA and Nec, fifth and sixth, have 45 points, seven off leaders Bul, with two rounds to play. The maximum the pair can garner is 51.



Kitara and SC Villa hit that tally with contrasting victories over Busoga United and UPDF respectively.



Reigning champions Vipers (50) are fourth and need a minor miracle to make it three titles in three years.

Lawrence Tezikya's goal kept Bul top. PHOTO/COURTESY

At Wankulukuku, Saidi Kyeyune scored in the 87th minute for URA to break the backs of the Kasasiro Boys who had made a late surge in an average season.



Before that loss, coach Abdallah Mubiru’s side had won eight of their previous nine in the league to move from the doldrums to dreamland.



That dream was perhaps not even there after the kind of start they had under then-coach Sergio Tranguil.

Their last league title was in 2018-19 which borders on a crisis for side that has has won five diadems in the past 11 years.



Bonus



For newly-promoted Nec, being involved in the title race is a bonus but could have moved within a whisker of ending Vipers’ reign at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.



Nec held Vipers to a goalless draw that left the latter needing a minor miracle to retain their crown.



This is a season where we have all run out of fingers to count the number of coaches the Venoms have used this season.



Richard Wasswa, the current holder, should be in charge as they visit Busoga United on Tuesday.



While his selections will again be under scrutiny, the body language of the players after the final whistle was telling.



They don’t feel the grip of the title anymore after the dour draw that saw Nec squander the few scoring chances that temporarily awoke fans from a mini-slumber.



A text message to St Mary's Stadium Kitende could read: The title is now in the hands of Bul.

SC Villa head coach Dusan Stojanovic. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO





After overcoming Gaddafi 1-0 is a Jinja derby, Bul will be champions for the first time if they beat Mbarara City (Tuesday) and Busoga United (Saturday).



That’s easier said than done. It took 84 minutes to break down Gaddafi with forward Lawrence Tezikya providing the magical touch.



"It wasn't an easy match because we missed many chances but fortunately we scored the last opportunity,” James Magala, the Bul assistant coach, said.



“We have improved on our performances and we are concentrating more on the last two matches,” he added.



Lazarus recovery



The Jinja-based side have 52 points, one more than second-placed Kitara who also had a Lazarus-like recovery, coming from 2-0 down to beat Busoga United 3-2 in Masindi.

KCCA' forward Arafat Usama (R) battles Vipers midfielder Karim Watambala for the ball. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Livin Kabon scored the winning goal in the third minute of added time to send the stadium into a state of delirium.



The Royals had fallen behind when Bashamu Mugwa and Emmanuel Ajo put Busoga United in control as they continue their fight against relegation.



They silenced a frantic crowd that harbours dreams of a double with the Stanbic Uganda Cup final set for May 25 at Wankulukuku against Nec.



Brian Aheebwa and Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye restored parity to invoke the fighting spirit of Omukama Kabalega, the greatest son of the soil.



Kabon has become the master of late winners as his goal in the 97th minute also gave Kitara a 2-1 victory over Express last month.



If either Bul or Kitara win the league, they will become the first upcountry side to win the league since 1981 when Nile, then based in Jinja, did so.



Record champions SC Villa, who beat UPDF 2-0 with goals from Jonah Patrick Kakande and Hakim Kiwanuka in either half at Bombo, can end that fairytale by lifting the title for the first time in exactly two decades.



Hail Kakande



If Villa is to break their own jinx, Kakande might be etched in their folklore.



See, the gifted lad has bailed out Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos on several occasions and his wonder strike took his season goal-tally to nine.



For a side that has paid the price for profligacy and carry scars from last season’s collapse on the final day, the second goal from Kiwanuka was huge.



On May 27, 2023, Villa, then-top on 52 points, needed to beat URA to end their league trophy drought on the final day but lost 1-0 at a somber Wankulukuku.

SC Villa Jonah Patrick Kakande has been a match-winner every other week. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO