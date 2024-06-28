UPL to award best of 2023/24

Saturday's Startimes Uganda Premier League awards event at Sheraton Hotel is marinated with uncertainty that lacked in the last edition.

It is too close to call who will be crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) amongst Patrick Kakande (SC Villa), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA), Ronald Otti (Bul), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa) and Denis Omedi (Kitara).

Each has a unique compelling story that deserves a reward but only one can reign supreme. Globally, shortlisted candidates from trophy winning teams tend to stand a higher ground to hoist the diadem.



This can ultimately hurl league champions SC Villa, the indefatigable duo of Ssekiganda and Kakande into the hot favourites category.

Wait a minute, by the virtue of determining winners by the 'public vote online will carry 40 percent while expert panel will carry 60 percent,' rule out Omedi, Shaban and Otti at your own peril.

Expect the Kitara sizeable fan base to rally behind their 15-goal hero (Omedi) who guided them to a respectable fourth position in the league.

Shaban's 17 goals for fifth-placed KCCA that made him the top scorer will be cheered aloud by the Lugogo faithful and probably back home in West Nile.

Otti, whose defensive traits ensured that Bul attained their highest finish ever - second - with arguably the best defence, will also pray that Lady Luck and Jinja fans don't forsake him.

Kitara's Crispus Kusiima is nominated for goalkeeper of the season.

Kakande eyes double

All said, the most anticipated showdown is expected to happen between Ssekiganda and Kakande, who took turns to lift the Jogoos to the 17th title after 20 years of agony.

Kakande's well punctuated nine goals and four assists include two goal-of-the-season contenders.

Few can easily forget how he turned the Gaddafi defence inside out in Jinja to score the winner and when he befuddled Kitara defenders to fire home Villa's leveller in Masindi.

He was that unstoppable, and chose the epic last match against Nec at Lugogo to bamboozle and set up Hakim Kiwanuka for Villa's second, to announce himself as the new bull in the kraal.

It will take a miracle, and of course a bit of the usual awards controversy, for the deft playmaker to miss out on the young player of the season.

Usama Arafat (KCCA) posted eight goals while Kenneth Kimera (Wakiso Giants) had ten as his club fended off a relegation scare which all faded in stack comparison to Kakande's heroics.

Ssekiganda, who scored three goals and thrice rescued Villa from the jaws of defeat will also fancy his chances and has a bigger opportunity to whip Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA) and Abraham Tusubira (Maroons) in the best midfielder category.

Stojanovic in control

Yes, Brian Ssenyondo surpassed Kitara's expectations and Abdallah Mubiru offered KCCA a commendable redemption, but that all may not be enough.

The best coach category is surely SC Villa's Dusan Stojanovic to lose for his captivating brand of football and league triumph.

Even when he missed his star players to injuries and Hippos outing and missed a reliable goalscorer, the composed Serb improvised to be all to the finishing tape.



Player of the season (MVP)

Patrick Kakande (SC Villa), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA), Ronald Otti (Bul), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa),

Denis Omedi (Kitara)

Top scorer (Golden Boot winner)

Muhammad Shaban (KCCA) 17 goals

Golden Glove winner

Tom Ikara (Bul)

Defender of the season

Ronald Otti (Bul), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Joseph Dhata (Nec)

Coach of the season

Brian Ssenyondo (Kitara), Dusan Stojanovic (SC Villa), Abdallah Mubiru (KCCA)

Midfielder of the Season

Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa), Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA), Abraham Tusubira (Maroons)

Top assists

Abraham Tusubira (Maroons – 10 assists)

Other awards

Platinum Award (To be decided by UPL Board)

Players’ Player of the Season (Club Captains)

Coaches’ Player of the Season (Head Coaches)

Best XI of the Season

Fair Play Team of the Season

Goal of the season

