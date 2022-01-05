UPL to pick Covid lessons from Cameroon, says Lule

StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) sponsors StarTimes are set to benchmark from the upcoming Afcon tourney due on Sunday in Cameroon.

According to Ismail Lule, the StarTimes Brand and Marketing Manager, the league secretariat will be keen to witness how tournament organisers will manage the Covid-19 pandemic whilst staging a memorable showpiece.

“We are glad that the lockdown and curfew has been eased by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, so we hope to have more fans in the stadium. We are going to learn how they will manage Covid-19 situations and cope without missing some star players,” Lule stressed. Organisational, logistical and manpower challenges have bogged the topflight league with the predicament worsening in the last two Covid hit years.

Varying times

He says that the Afcon won’t distract the UPL and Fufa Big League broadcast because of varying times. StarTimes, on Monday, yesterday launched the Afcon broadcasting program at their Lumumba Avenue headquarters with the local subscribers set to benefit from the ‘predict and win’ hefty offers. The Chinese pay TV giants have also put up special subscription offers for Ugandans to have a convenient and affordable chance to watch Afcon.