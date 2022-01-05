UPL to pick Covid lessons from Cameroon, says Lule

Indomitable. Choupo-Moting has become a leader in the Cameroonian side, having not been available at times in the past. PHOTO/AFP 

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Giving Back. The Chinese pay TV giants  have also put up special subscription offers for Ugandan soccer lovers all over the country to have a convenient and affordable chance to watch Africa Cup of Nations.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) sponsors StarTimes are set to benchmark from the upcoming Afcon tourney due on Sunday in Cameroon. 
According to Ismail Lule, the StarTimes Brand and Marketing Manager, the league secretariat will be keen to witness how tournament organisers will manage the Covid-19 pandemic whilst staging a memorable showpiece.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.