UPL top scorer off to Kigali's Rayon Sports

Musa Esenu has crossed over to Rwanda Premier League's second-most successful side, Rayon Sports, on a two-year contract.

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Esenu joins the Rwandan league just a week after former KCCA and Uganda Cranes tactician Mike Mutebi and his assistant Jackson Mayanja took over at AS Kigali head coach and assistant.

The Rwandan Premier League has continued to attract notable faces from Uganda with the latest being the current UPL joint-top scorer Musa Esenu.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.