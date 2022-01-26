UPL top scorer off to Kigali's Rayon Sports

The Rwandan Premier League has continued to attract notable faces from Uganda with the latest being the current UPL joint-top scorer Musa Esenu.

The Bul striker who scored eight goals in the first round crossed over to the Rwanda Premier League's second-most successful side Rayon Sports on a two-year contract.

"He had five more months to complete in the contract we have, offered him an option to extend but it seems he got a better deal that side," Bul chief executive officer Joseph Mutaka confirmed Esenu's exit.

He also confirmed that the team has filled the void with the signing of experienced forward Karim Ndugwa on a one-year contract with an option to renew.

"I am happy to join this ambitious club and hope to lift them higher as I strive to be better. It's a new journey with a new challenge which I am ready for," said Esenu.

He has also played for Tooro United, Vipers, Busoga United and KCCA.

Esenu joins the Rwandan league just a week after former KCCA and Uganda Cranes tactician Mike Mutebi and his assistant Jackson Mayanja took over at AS Kigali head coach and assistant.

They join a host of stars including Uganda Cranes captain Emmanuel Okwi and midfielders Muzamir Mutyaba and Robert Mukhongotya who are at SC Kiyovu and Mukura Victory Sports respectively.



