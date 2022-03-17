UPL: Vipers steer four points clear

Vipers opened up a four-point advantage at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) following a 2-0 home win over Busoga United at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende yesterday.

And with nine games left and KCCA having drawn their previous three games, the momentum appears to be with Vipers at the moment. They however had to bounce back from last week’s 1-0 defeat to Tooro United but recovered well and went ahead through a firm header from Hillary Mukundane after a Bright Anukani delivery.

Mukundane’s former colleague at Mbarara, Paul Mucureezi, then got it on the act with the substitute rifling in the second goal late in the second half to secure vital points. The result left Busoga deeply involved in a relegation dogfight that has seven teams separated by just six points. Busoga are 13th with 21 points and hovering just above the three relegation places. They are level on points with Onduparaka, who needed a Muhamad Shaban effort to seal a 1-0 win over visiting Mbarara in Arua. The result leaves the Ankole Lions second from bottom with 17 points.

Joy at the hour mark

In Njeru, Benson Muhindo came from the bench to head Villa to a 1-0 win over Gadafi and give reprieve ro coach Petros Koukouras at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

The bulky striker brought life into the Villa attack when he came after the hour mark alongside Travis Mutyaba to replace Nicholas Kabonge and Saddam Juma. His impact was felt immediately when he slalomed through several green shirts on the left wing before going down in the box after a challenge by Isaac Isinde. However, the centre referee Ali Sabila waved on his pleas for a penalty. He could not be denied minutes later when he met a Davis Sekajja’s corner kick with a header that eluded Davis Mutebi for the goal.

“We changed the training ground and have been working harder to improve our overall play that’s why the team has improved a lot in the recent games,” Villa head coach Koukouras told Daily Monitor after the win. The result lifts Villa to 11th place with 22 points, four behind Gadafi that sits in eighth place.

RESULTS – YESTERDAY

Vipers SC 2-0 Busoga

Onduparaka 1-0