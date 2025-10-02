UPPC, Bul secure wins

Match-day two of the Uganda Premier League kicked off on Wednesday evening as Bul and UPPC picked their first wins of the season.

Bul who have finished in the top three over the last two seasons were 1-0 winners over Maroons at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Ibrahim Mugulusi scored what turned out to be the winner on 36 minutes.

The result lifted Bul to four points having drawn goalless in their opening game against URA.

In Entebbe, UPPC also earned their first ever win in the topflight coming from a goal down to secure a 2-1 over Lugazi.

Freedom Mungudit gave Lugazi a 24th minute after capitalising on a loose pass by forward Muhammad Kyeyune.

But UPPC got a second half equaliser their dominance deserved when midfielder Isa Bugembe powered home a header from a corner on 63 minutes.