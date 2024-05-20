URA appoint Isabirye as coach

On Monday, two days after the end of the 2023/24 StarTimes Uganda Premier League, former champions URA officially announce the appointment of Alex Isabirye Musongola as their new head coach, signing him on a one-year contract.

Isabirye steps in to replace David Obua, who was relieved of his duties in the second round of the just concluded before being replaced by Robert Mukasa as caretaker for the rest of the season.

The club wrote that: "This appointment marks a homecoming for Isabirye, who previously managed URA FC and guided the club to their last league title during the 2010/2011 season.

"Under his leadership, the team also clinched the Uganda Cup in 2012, solidifying his reputation as a successful coach in Ugandan football.

“We are optimistic that Isabirye’s return will revive our glory days, with his vast experience and previous success with the team being seen as key assets. His immediate challenge will be preparing the squad for the grand opening of the newly refurbished Nakivubo War memorial Stadium where we last won our league title as home ground.”

URA face Kitara on June 1, 2024 in an off-season game at Nakivubo. The Tax Collectors finished eighth on 40 points, 17 less than champions SC Villa.