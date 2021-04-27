URA can’t wait to field Kyeyune again

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Uganda Premier League leaders URA will die trying to clinch a fifth league title this season and to accomplish the feat, they have to die trying to field Saidi Kyeyune again.

The Tax Collectors have asked Fufa to grant their former talismanic midfielder, who is a free agent after walking out on his contract with Sudanese giants Al Merrick, a provisional licence to see him feature in the remaining matches.

“Over the weekend, we started on the process with Fufa to have Kyeyune available for the key matches we have to play,” URA publicist Patrick Ocheng said.

Kyeyune, who will only watch as URA play Mbarara City in Ndejje today, is eagerly awaiting his clearance to seal his return to Nakawa.

His telepathic partnership with midfielder Shafiq Kagimu thrust URA into the early lead before Al Merrikh knocked on the doors of URA in February.

However, Kyeyune’s stay in Khartoum was no longer than a baby’s baby finger as extended to just two months.

“I have been training with URA lately but still waiting for final confirmation so that I help the club I love deeply to win the trophy,” Kyeyune said yesterday.

Kyeyune faults Merrick

In a textbook that Ugandan players appear to read from, Kyeyune blamed Merrikh for miscarrying his attempt at professional football.

“They took me as a mercenary to play only in the Caf Champions League. I only played two games and was always out of the league squad as they claimed I had Covid-19, which wasn’t true. I couldn’t stand it and chose to terminate the contract,” Kyeyune added.

Coach Sam Ssimbwa is a strong advocate for the box-to-box midfielder, pushing for his immediate return to arrest a worrying trend of dried-out goals.

URA, reeling from a damaging 0-0 draw with Soltilo Bright Stars on Saturday, have another chance to pull clear of Vipers at the top with a win today. The Tax Collectors lead Vipers by one point.

The Ankole Lions, enjoying a renaissance under Livingstone Mbabazi, mauled SC Villa 2-1 at Kakyeka and had a fortnight ago frustrated Express at Wankulukuku.

Meanwhile, Kyetume take the relegation dogfight to Masindi against basement dwellers Kitara.

The Slaughterers,14th in the table, are buoyed by the crucial 3-2 win over Wakiso Giants at the weekend that lifted them to just within one point of Jackson Mayanja’s Purple Sharks.

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com