URA draw after Express beat Vipers

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race will go down to the final games of the season after URA failed to capitalize on Vipers’ loss to Express.

On Saturday, a day after Express beat Vipers 1-0 at the latter’s St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, URA drew goalless at Bright Stars to miss the chance to open up a gap at the summit.

Despite going top, URA have 44 points, one more than Vipers. Express are third on 40 after their first victory over the reigning champions in five years.

At Kavumba, Coach Sam Ssimbwa watched unimpressed as the tax collectors dropped points for a second successive game. They also drew with SC Villa in mid-week.

That result also came 24 hours after Vipers failed to beat the struggling Wakiso Giants at home. There is now 10 games to wind up a see-saw campaign that has seen neither of the teams take charge.

For now, Express’ coach Wasswa Bbosa will be the most pleased. Not only did they arrive in Kitende with an unpalatable record against Vipers but also suffering a blip.

They had failed to win five of their previous seven before John Byamukama’s 25-yard thunderbolt on 65 minutes breathed new life into a title race they haven’t been part for nine years.

On the other end of the table, Kyetume beat Wakiso 3-2 in a pulsating game to move with a point of safety. Kyetume have 19 points, one behind Busoga United in 13th.



