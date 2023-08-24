URA eager to tax KCCA in honour of departed Timbe

URA's grieving moment will on Friday be substituted with a bullish fight as they set out to honour fallen coach Sam Timbe.

The Fufa Super Eight semi final duel against KCCA at the MTN Omondi Stadium was postponed last week after then URA coach Timbe died abruptly a day before the crunch match - but none of its fierce flavours seems to have been lost.

"The loss of our coach is gradually getting over. Although we have a few injuries, we are psychologically stronger and ready to win and want to dedicate the win to our fallen coach and hope the boys treat it as a do or die match," URA interim head coach Fred Muhumuza vowed.

The Tax Collectors that ejected Soltilo Bright Stars 2-1 at Lugazi to get here, have bossed the last 14 meetings with KCCA, winning seven times, drawing four matches and being on the losing side thrice.

KCCA Portuguese gaffer Sergio Traguil who eliminated Wakiso Giants 2-0 at the quarter final stage at Lugogo is aware of the visitors' impressive record but isn't fretting that much.

" The URA match will be difficult looking at past records but this is a new team with a new model,new players, ambitions and a new coaching team," he told Daily Monitor.

Traguil wants the Garbage Collectors to win every trophy at stake, starting with the Fufa Super Eight and then the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup.

"We are having many targets this season; to win the Fufa Super Eight, make Caf Confederation Cup group stages and also fight for the league title. My boys are motivated and are all trying to play their best football," he emphasized.

Mayanja hysteria

Lugogo crowds are always in bed with the name Mayanja. From the glorious days of legendary Jackson 'Mia Mia' Mayanja, the fans are now waxing lyrical about teenage striking sensation Abubaker Mayanja.

His well struck brace against the Purple Sharks and intimidating, timed box runs temporarily overshadowed the arrival of six foreigners at Lugogo.

"I'm happy with (Abubaker) Mayanja. The young man is adapting well to senior football and developing steadily. He plays with a lot of confidence despite his age. I am happy he scored a brace," Traguil, who replaced (Jackson) Mayanja in June, revealed.

Braced with deftness and pace, the shy lad pledged to take every opportunity thrown at him with both hands.

"I would like to thank Coach Sergio for trusting me and giving me a chance to play. I have been scoring goals in the practice games but it is a better feeling to score on my full debut for the club. I just want to keep scoring more goals so that we can have the club back to where it belongs," Mayanja promised.

He will battle for starting berths with Brazilians Michael Vinicius and Joao Gabriel with Congolese Simon Kankonde and forgotten forward Muhammad Shaban also firmly in contention.

URA will bank on new signings Moses Aliro, Sharif Kimbowa, Enock Walusimbi, Laban Tibita, Geoffrey Ssekibengo, Ibrahim Wammanah, Roger Omedwa and Ivan Ahimbisibwe to sail through to the finals that guarantee the winner Shs20m and a trophy.