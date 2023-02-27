URA edge Express in battle of struggling giants

This has been a season of struggles for Uganda Premier League giants Express and URA.

The two teams share 11 league titles between them with Express edging URA to win their seventh title in 2021.

But as the two teams met at Nakisunga ground yesterday, they shared only seven wins between them this season.

By the end URA were celebrating their fourth win of the campaign following a 1-0 victory over Express on Sunday.

The result should help reduce the pressure on URA head coach Sam Timbe whose team were able to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

They now move two places up to ninth with 20 points after 16 games leapfrogging Maroons and Express on the 15-team log.

It is meanwhile now nine straight games without a win for Express whose administrative and financial struggles are now clearly affecting on the field matters that culminated in players forcing a meeting with club president Kiryowa Kiwanuka earlier this month.

They however competed well at Nakisunga yesterday until they afforded space to URA midfielder Saidi Kyeyune to turn his marker.

His pass to the far side was returned across goal for Nicholas Kabonge to tap in at the far post on 66 minutes.

URA managed to hold out for victory thereafter and could just have turned the tide with their second win in as many games to start the second round.

KCCA continue to lead the top division opening up a six point advantage over Bul with Friday's nervy 3-2 victory over Arua Hill emblematic of their performances this season.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results