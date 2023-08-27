URA embrace for post Timbe era

URA turned a new page as they shelved mourning deceased coach Sam Timbe to subdue hosts KCCA 2-1 in the Fufa Super Eight semifinal contest at Lugogo.

The Tax Collectors' impressive record over KCCA continued with the tonic win that sent them into the final and painted a compelling picture for the club moving on from Timbe.

Now under Fred Muhumuza, URA had to thank custodian Denis Otim for stopping Moses Waiswa's penalty early on in the first half before striker Ivan Ahimbisibwe headed in on 24 minutes to give them the lead.

KCCA rallied back with a goal from skipper Filbert Obenchan but the visitors had the last laugh when new signings Norman Namanya and Laban Tibita combined for the latter to score in added minutes as the defenders had a nap.

"We knew it would be a hard game against KCCA, who are preparing for the Caf Confederations Cup (next month). We had a plan and the boys executed it well.

"I had to be a little bit defensive, stop their inverted wingers from attacking us and catch them on the break with speedy wingers," Muhumuza said.

The trophy hunger at the Nakawa based side is understable with URA last lifting the league title in 2011 and the Uganda Cup in 2014.

"We want to win the championship for our late coach. Bul is a good team but we will take them on," he emphasised.

After jettisoning over ten players as is always the routine, URA have recruited Enoch Walusimbi, Tibita, Geoffrey Ssekibengo, Denis Otim, Ahimbisibwe, Ibrahim Wamannah, Rogers Omedwa, Moses Aliro, Denis Luzige, Sharif Kimbowa and Amis Bwangani to break the KCCA-Vipers league hegemony.

KCCA coach Sergio Traguil revealed his team is still work in progress but seemed not ready for the URA onslaught on Friday.

“We allowed them to have two players against one situations, too much space in the midfield and also, the defence was not strong or reactive enough when we lost the ball in the midfield. We were very poor, in my honest opinion," Traguil asserted.