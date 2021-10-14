URA hoping to lock out Egypt's Al Masry

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Caf Confederation Cup representatives URA find themselves in the exact defensive gamble compatriots KCCA were embroiled in the last time they hosted Al Masry in April 2017.

Hossam Al Badry’s charges arrived at a time when KCCA, under Mike Mutebi, were just about to experiment with forward Paul Musamali as a centre-back alongside right-back Denis Okot due to absence of first-team stars Habib Kavuma and Timothy Awany.

Substitute Derrick Nsibambi netted the solitary goal Lugogo as the hosts prevailed 1-0 and live to die another day in the return leg.

URA coach Sam Timbe handed budding defender Najib Fesali his debut against Ethiopian side Coffee - and the lad impressed in both legs as the tax collectors progressed emphatically 5-2 on aggregate score.

Fesali was just back from a season-long loan deal at new league entrants Gaddafi with his commanding exhibition against the Ethiopians earning him a surprise Uganda Cranes summon for the double header against Rwanda last week.

Against the more proficient Egyptians tomorrow at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende, Timbe may be forced to examine the defensive option of Fesali and Huud Mulikyi that gelled well against the other alternatives - Farouk Katongole, Paul Mbowa and Benjamin Nyakoojo. Fesali, who shot to prominence at Jinja SSS in the Copa Schools’ tournament and Kyaggwe in the Masaza, feels buoyant ahead of the big ask.

Advertisement

With the robust Mulikyi doing the man-marking role, Fesali showed calm nerves as a sweeper on his biggest day out.

“At Gaddafi, I had a good season to prepare me physically and mentally for the greater challenges ahead. When I returned to URA, I was even a better version of myself so once the national team duties came calling, I was ready to take it on and I won’t stop,” the 22-year-old defender told the club website.

Though he remained glued on the bench, Fesali says he and colleagues Shafik Kagimu, Cromwel Rwothomio, Steven Mukwala and goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi benefitted a great deal from the Cranes continent outing which will come in handy when they encounter seasoned competitors Al Masry.

Al Masry here for business

The Egyptian perennial campaigners, who got a bye at the last round, arrived in Kampala on Wednesday morning with lethal strikers Amry Maleh and Muhammad Balah eager to draw first blood.

According Mohamed El-Khouly, the vice president of Al-Masry, they are confident of the team’s ability to achieve a positive result against URA even when they will miss nine players who are ineligible at this stage.

Caf confederation cup

Round of 32- Saturday, October 16

URA vs Al Masry (Egypt)

St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende

[email protected]