URA leave Jogoos in tricky dogfight

There is no two ways about it. SC Villa are now firmly ingrained in an eight-team relegation battle. And on the basis of their display against URA at the Arena of Visions yesterday, their picture is grim.

The record 16-time league champions suffered a 3-1 loss to URA in Ndejje, a result that leaves them on 22 points after 22 games – just two points and places above Bright Stars in the third and final relegation spot.

URA leapfrogged KCCA into second place and within seven points of Vipers, albeit having played a game more.

The Tax Collectors’ faint title hope is being pushed mostly by Steven Mukwala, who scored a league leading 13th goal of the campaign with the vital second goal before teeing up substitute Juma Dada for the third after a fine team move.

“It is a relief to get on the score sheet again and resuming my quest for the golden boot,” Mukwala said.

“Our title bid will be determined on the day leaders Vipers visit us here in Ndejje.Hopefully, by that time we would have cut the gap.”

Saidi Kyeyune put URA ahead with a hugely deflected freekick on 33 minutes before Mukwala increased the money on 65th.

Sadam Juma’s stoppage time penalty was the consolation but the sight of central defender Shafik Bakaki starting as a centre forward illustrated the problems at hand for coach Petros Koukouras.

The Greek tactician defended the bizarre decision, saying the defender had done well in training.

“He scored a few goals prompting us to trust him today. Sadly it didn’t work out,” he said. “We’ve a problem with our striking line where we depend on Benson Muhindo and Isaac Ogwang for goals.”

The Jogoos are level on points with Busoga United, who drew 1-all with Bul in the Jinja derby on Friday.

“The boys tried their all but we still have some games to make amends and that starts from the next game against Tooro United. We have to win that game,” said Busoga coach Abbey Kikomeko, whose team caved in late for the equaliser.

Bottom five

Team P W D L GD Pts

12.Villa 22 5 8 9 -5 22

13.Busoga 22 6 4 12 -16 22

14.Bright Stars 22 4 8 10 -12 20

15.Mbarara 22 4 6 12 -10 18