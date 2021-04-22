URA left furious after SC Villa stalemate in UPL

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

URA missed the chance to go top of the Startimes Uganda Premier League log after playing out a goalless draw with SC Villa in Bombo yesterday.

The result left the Tax Collectors level on 43 points with leaders Vipers after 19 games. Coach Sam Ssimbwa felt aggrieved when referee Deogratius Opio refused to award his side a penalty.

Defender Farouk Katongole went after a lofted ball and led with his studs up in a challenge with Villa goalkeeper Saidi Keni who retaliated with a wild kick after he handled the ball.

Furious Ssimbwa

“The match commisioner agreed with me that it was a red card and a penalty. But the referee opted to speak to Keni and award a jump ball instead,” a furious Ssimbwa said after the game.

Other than that incident his side was limited to few goal scoring opportunities with Cromwell Rwothomio hitting the post while the subdued Shafik Kagimu and Michael Birungi forced fine saves from Keni. SC Villa remain sixth with 30 points.

“I can see progress in the team and I am happy with the point,” Villa coach Edward Kaziba said.

“This is a young team with several players who are only playing at this level for the first time. The team we played against also had two more days of rest.”

The other game of the evening also saw fourth placed KCCA hold out for a goalless in Mbarara to stay nine points behind the leaders.

Relatedly, all is not well in the Vipers’ dressing room with Muhammad Shaban and Bashir Asiku suspended by the club.

Madness after cameo

Shaban is reported to have destroyed property in the dressing room after only being given a cameo role against KCCA last month. As if that wasn’t enough for coach Fred Kajoba, goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora punched left back Aziz Kayondo after the 4-0 annihilation of Busoga United at home. Mutombora received a red card after the final whistle but has since apologized to fellow players, management and fans.

These suspensions come at a critical stage in the season. “Asiku and Shaban are suspended and we don’t know when they will return,” Kajoba said.

“At the moment, we are focusing on players willing to carry on with our ambition of winning the title,” Kajoba revealed.

In addition, skipper Halid Lwaliwa hasn’t featured since playing for Uganda Cranes in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Burkina Faso and Malawi last month.

“Lwaliwa is not injured but he is not available, find out from him why he is absent,” revealed an unhappy Kajoba. The player disputes this.

“The coach should be knowing that the hamstring I got at the national team has been keeping me out. I had muscle pain but I returned to training this week,” Lwaliwa said when contacted.

In the meantime, Kajoba has resorted to a three-man of Paul Willa, Livingstone Mulondo and Kayondo.

Wednesday results

Mbarara 0-0 KCCA

SC Villa 0-0 URA

Vipers SC next five games

Tomorrow: Vipers vs. Express

Wednesday: MYDA vs. Vipers

May 9: KCCA vs. Vipers

May 12: Vipers vs. URA

May 15: SC Villa vs. Vipers



URA Next five games

Saturday: Bright Stars vs. URA

Tuesday: URA vs. Mbarara



May 7: URA vs. Onduparaka



May 12: Vipers vs. URA



May 15: URA vs. Police

