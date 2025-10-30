URA off the mark as Ikamba sinks Maroons

Moses Aliro scored twice as URA edged UPDF 3-2 in a five goal thriller that kicked off match-day five action of the Uganda Premier League at Nakivubo Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory was the first for four-time champions URA this season having opened the season with four consecutive draws.

The result capped an interesting day’s action that also included Congolese striker Djuma Ikamba scoring both goals in Police’s 2-1 win over Maroons at the Kiira Road Police Arena earlier in the day.

At Nakivubo, URA edged a see-saw game after taking the lead on 25 minutes when Joseph Ssemuju completed a run on the left with a cutback converted by Aliro.

But UPDF equalized almost immediately when the lively Samson Kigozi side stepped a defender before placing the ball beyond URA goalkeeper Chrispas Kusiima on 27 minutes.

George Masembe then restored URA’s advantage in first half added time with a swift turn and shot after corner.

The end to end nature of the game continued into the second half yielding a second UPDF goal when Kigozi was brought down as burst into the box.

Sam Ssekamatte then stepped up to convert the subsequent penalty after 54 minutes.

The striker then wasted a one on one opportunity opting to pass when through on goal and his team was immediately punished at the other end when UPDF captain Bernard Muwanga fouled in the box.

The result lifted URA to sixth with seven points while UPDF are 12th with four points after four games.

Aliro again converted as URA held out for victory.

At the Police Arena, Congolese striker Ikamba took his tally to a league leading four goals in a 10-minute spell in the first half.

First, he held off Maroons defender Borris Onegi to side foot past goalkeeper Hassan Matovu to give Police the lead on 18 minutes.

He then beat the Maroons offside trap and escaped goalkeeper Matovu’s weak challenge before a quick feint sent Onegi to the ground for the striker to roll the ball into an empty net.

Maroons then woke up from their slumber with striker Dickson Niwamanya hauled off for Jackson Nunda on 36 minutes.

Nunda’s ingenuity then saw him run onto a pass on the left side of the attack before cutting the ball back for Rogers Kiwanuka to half the deficit three minutes before half time.

The Maroons fight back then suffered a dent when Norman Odipio was sent off for two needless fouls as his team succumbed to a second loss in four games.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Police 2-1 Maroons