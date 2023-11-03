URA priotised continuity, hand Obua a performance contract

URA finally unveiled former Uganda Cranes captain David Obua as head coach taking over from Fred Muhumuza who has been acting since August.

Obua recently completed his Uefa A diploma in Ireland in August before expressing interest in the job that was handed to him on Thursday.

Before then, he has been sighted in several URA’s home matches cladding in their new shirt.

URA chief executive officer Allan Munaaba revealed that the team had settled on the 39-year-old to replace Sam Timbe who died in August but refuted rumours that the team’s 1-0 loss to Bul led to the decision to demote Muhumuza.

“We had made the decision earlier but wanted to induct him because he had been out of the country for some time,” Munaaba told Daily Monitor.

Continuity

Obua will be assisted by his long-time friend Peter Byaruhanga as Muhumuza drops down the pecking order to third in command.

Obua had suggested to move with his technical team but the club decided to retain the backroom staff that worked with the late Sam Timbe for continuity.

The Cranes legend made his name as a player but has only worked as an assistant coach under George ‘Best’ Nsiimbe at Maroons back in 2018. That might have guided the Tax Collectors’ decision to hand him a short contract to assess his capabilities on the touchline.

“We handed him one year because we work in a tricky industry but the contract is renewable based on his success rate,” Munaaba added.

Change is coming

Obua finds the team in seventh place with nine points from six fixtures in the 2023/24 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

He was quick to calm pressure that comes with excitement asking the team for patience as he builds but warned of some changes.

“My immediate task is to organize the team to show them how I want to them play because success is built within a certain period of time and everyone has to come and give me everything they have,” Obua said in his first interview with the club.

“I don’t fear for failure because I love what it can brood in an individual. So, some things are going to change but let’s remain calm,” he added.

David Obua profile

Date of Birth – April 10, 1984

Clubs – Police (1999), Raleigh Capital Express, USA (2000), Wilmington Hammerheads, USA (2001), Express (2001–2002), AS Port-Louis, Mauritania (2002–2003), Express (2003-2005), Kaizer Chiefs (2005-2008), Heart of Midlothian (2008–2012)

Uganda Cranes – 2003-2011

Coaching – assistant coach, Maroons (2018)